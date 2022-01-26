You'll Love These Valentine's Day Specials

Valentine's Day is coming right up, and whether or not you've got a date to impress, you'll love the tasty food and drinks with specials around town. Since Valentine's falls on a Monday this year, many of these deals are available the weekend before February 14, so that you can take your significant other, your bestie and yourself out for treats of all kinds while supporting local food businesses.
From multi-course prix fixe dinners to a VIP day at the Beer Spa, here are some sweet ways to indulge this Valentine's Day:
American Elm
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186
On Valentine's Day, this West Highland eatery is serving a three-course prix fixe dinner for $75. The meal includes an oyster amuse bouche to start, pomodoro tagliatelle, ribeye or seared bass, and strawberry cheesecake for dessert. Half- ($30) and full- ($55) glass wine pairings and a specialty cocktail will also be available, along with a slightly limited version of the regular menu.
The Beer Spa
3004 Downing Street
720-810-1484
Indulge in some beer therapy with a VIP experience for two, available February 11-14. This $399 package includes a ninety-minute beer therapy session, $15 cosmetic mini-bar credit, a bottle of French sparkling wine, and a charcuterie board with chocolate-covered strawberries, plus a fifteen-minute zero-gravity chair massage. The Beer Spa will also have a Valentine’s Day photo booth and mimosa bar with complimentary welcome drinks set up all weekend. Reservations are required.
Cattivella
10195 East 29th Drive
303-645-3779
Along with the full regular menu, Elise Wiggins's Italian eatery in Central Park is offering a special four-course Valentine's menu for two February 11-12 and 14. It includes your choice of burrata or mussels to start, a salad course, short ribs or seafood stew for an entree, tiramisu or a chocolate tart for dessert, and a pomegranate triple-berry martini. Call 303-645-3779 to make reservations.
Corrida
1023 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-1333
Soak in the views at this Boulder restaurant while enjoying a four-course meal for $125 (optional wine pairings are also available). Options from executive chef Samuel McCandless include beef short ribs with collard greens, caramelized onions, chipotle and dark chocolate, and sablefish with Spanish octopus; there's Basque cheesecake for dessert.
Denver Central Market
2669 Larimer Street
The vendors at this food hall are offering a packed lineup of specials February 11-14. At Temper Chocolates, you can pick up a chocolate charcuterie board that includes caramel sauce, four dipped strawberries, six bonbons, one s’more, five chocolate-dipped pretzels and two heart-shaped Fruity Pebble crispy treats for $75. Temper is also bringing back its annual pop-up with Flowers on the Vine, with a bundle of six bonbons and a bouquet for $50. Vero Pizza has a carb lover's deal, with one margherita pie and one gnocchi al telefono for $24. Tammen’s Fish Market has an aphrodisiac kit for two that includes six oysters with accoutrements, a shucking tool and instructions for $24. If you're planning to cook at home, head to the Local Butcher for its surf-and-turf deal: a 6-ounce filet mignon and 5-ounce lobster tail for $30. Order ahead in person or by phone at 303-297-3953, then grab a red velvet Valentine’s heart cake from Izzio for dessert. It's $29 and must be pre-ordered via phone (720-231-1986) by February 11.
Il Posto
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
This romantic RiNo Italian restaurant is cooking up a three-course Valentine's dinner for $120 per couple. It includes your choice of a grilled treviso and romaine wedge salad or burrata to start; beet raviolo, papperdelle, gnocchi or mushroom risotto for the second course; and duck breast, osso buco ragu over polenta or salmon for the main course.
Jax Fish House
Multiple locations
February 11-14, all Jax Fish House locations will be serving a four-course Seafood Is for Lovers menu for $75 per person. The meal includes your choice of hot or cold oysters to start, followed by salt & pepper prawns or scallop ceviche. Entree choices include pan-seared snapper or a bone-in filet with lobster Béarnaise and cheesecake with strawberry-champagne coulis, honeycomb and a chocolate-dipped strawberry for dessert.
La Bouche
1100 East 17th Avenue
303-830-3967
This French wine bar in Uptown will transport you to Paris with a special five-course meal available February 13-14. Priced at $149 for two, the meal includes two glasses of French champagne rosé and starts with two Valentine's macarons stuffed with foie gras, two slices of pâté en croûte and two mini bouchée à la reine with chicken and truffle. Enjoy marble foie gras with truffle slices and beef Wellington for the main course, followed by your choice of cheese and two heart-shaped cherry macarons for dessert.
Local Jones
249 Columbine Street
720-772-5022
Over at the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, Local Jones will have three specials on the menu for Valentine's Day: a tuna crudo appetizer for $19; the Land & Sea for two ($95) with beef Wellington and butter-poached lobster; and the baked Alaska for two, which is flambéed tableside ($15).
Oak at Fourteenth
1400 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-3622
Executive chef John Bissel has created a special dinner menu for $75 per person that includes arancini to start and a choice of chicory salad or burrata for the antipasti course. Next, choose from pumpkin cappelletti, potato gnocchi pomodoro or tagliolini with venison ragu, followed by waygu beef-belly straccoto or striped bass piccata, both paired with lardo whipped potatoes, roasted cabbage and carrots in sofrito. The meal ends with double-chocolate torte and ciambelline al vino cookies.
Osaka Ramen
2611 Walnut Street
303-955-7938
Warm up with this deal available February 11-12 and 14: two ramens of choice plus two of the new Tivoli x Sushi-Rama collaboration beers for $35. Stop in to enjoy this special in person or order online or by phone at 303-955-7938.
Panzano
909 17th Street
303-296-3525
This restaurant at the Hotel Monaco is hosting a Valentine's edition of its cooking class series from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 12 with pastry chef Gaby Navas demonstrating how to create a chocolate mousse tart from scratch. The class is $60 per person and includes lunch. Reserve your spot by calling 303-296-3525. On February 14, Panzano will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., serving its regular menu as well as a four-course option for two priced at $120 with your choice of appetizer, salad, entree, and chocolate mousse for dessert.
The Post Chicken & Beer
Multiple locations
The Bird, Bubbles & Caviar special for two will be available at all Post locations February 11-14. For $75, you'll get four pieces of fried chicken with caviar, crème fraîche and crispy chicken skin for dipping. The deal includes your choice of side and house salad, plus three options for dessert: a chocolate pudding jar, blueberry cheesecake or waffle sundae. Add a bottle of NV Nicolas Feuillatte Brut for $50 or NV Taittinger Brut for $65.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer Street
720-946-1433
This Mexican eatery from chef Richard Sandoval is offering a three-course prix fixe menu February 11-14 for $60 per person. Each guest will get a choice of appetizer, such as carrot and coconut soup; an entree like lobster enchiladas; and one of two desserts: pink raspberry layer cake or ancho chocolate mousse.
Do you know of a deal that might belong on this list? Send information to [email protected]