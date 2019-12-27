Veganizer Helps Denver Celebrate Veganuary

The vegan pudding at Coohills is made with sweet-potato purée instead of the standard eggs and dairy.

Veganizer Denver, the company that helps other restaurants become more vegan-friendly, is teaming up with the Humane League to offer plant-based menu specials at metro area restaurants throughout January — or Veganuary, as the month of specials is being called.

“We are trying to set this apart a bit from Vegan Restaurant Week by focusing on restaurants that have limited vegan options or have new options or specials they'd like to promote,” says Veganizer's Sarah Eastin.

Current participating restaurants include Coohills, serving French cuisine, Himchuli, serving Nepalese and Indian fare, and Tacos Tequila Whiskey, one of Denver's favorite cantinas, with three locations.

Coohills January options include root vegetable pavè; an orange and tofu purée with grilled broccolini, celery and celeriac chips; and, for dessert, pudding de courge musquee, a pudding made with sweet potato puree, coconut oil, spices and brown sugar, served with coconut whipped cream and vegan chocolate shavings.

Himchuli is adding several new vegan dishes to its regular plant-based selections. Courtesy Himchuli

Himchuli Highlands will be turning a few of its usual meat-based dishes, such as chicken chili and chicken masala, vegan using Alpha Food plant-based meat alternatives. “We will also help them showcase their large existing vegan menu, which includes favorites like vegan samosas, aloo gobi, sweet potato masala and chana masala,” says Eastin.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey is serving roasted cauliflower, cashew queso and tinga tacos on house made blue corn tortillas.

Carlee Kreisel, co-organizer for this event and Humane League volunteer, says the restaurants they are working with are excited to offer vegan options. “I have been impressed by how willing the restaurant management of our partner restaurants has been in coming up with new, innovative dishes for customers who are vegan or interested in plant-based cuisine,” she notes.

Kreisel hopes to create lasting partnerships between these eateries and the vegan community and help restaurants reach a new customer base, showcasing how delicious plant-based dishes can be.

Eastin is hopeful that the Veganuary list of restaurants will grow. For more details, see Veganizer's online schedule of events.