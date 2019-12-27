 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The vegan pudding at Coohills is made with sweet-potato purée instead of the standard eggs and dairy.EXPAND
The vegan pudding at Coohills is made with sweet-potato purée instead of the standard eggs and dairy.
Courtesy Coohills

Veganizer Helps Denver Celebrate Veganuary

Kristen Kuchar | December 27, 2019 | 9:54am
AA

Veganizer Denver, the company that helps other restaurants become more vegan-friendly, is teaming up with the Humane League to offer plant-based menu specials at metro area restaurants throughout January — or Veganuary, as the month of specials is being called.

“We are trying to set this apart a bit from Vegan Restaurant Week by focusing on restaurants that have limited vegan options or have new options or specials they'd like to promote,” says Veganizer's Sarah Eastin.

Current participating restaurants include Coohills, serving French cuisine, Himchuli, serving Nepalese and Indian fare, and Tacos Tequila Whiskey, one of Denver's favorite cantinas, with three locations.

Coohills January options include root vegetable pavè; an orange and tofu purée with grilled broccolini, celery and celeriac chips; and, for dessert, pudding de courge musquee, a pudding made with sweet potato puree, coconut oil, spices and brown sugar, served with coconut whipped cream and vegan chocolate shavings. 

Himchuli is adding several new vegan dishes to its regular plant-based selections.
Himchuli is adding several new vegan dishes to its regular plant-based selections.
Courtesy Himchuli

Himchuli Highlands will be turning a few of its usual meat-based dishes, such as chicken chili and chicken masala, vegan using Alpha Food plant-based meat alternatives. “We will also help them showcase their large existing vegan menu, which includes favorites like vegan samosas, aloo gobi, sweet potato masala and chana masala,” says Eastin. 

Tacos Tequila Whiskey is serving roasted cauliflower, cashew queso and tinga tacos on house made blue corn tortillas.

Carlee Kreisel, co-organizer for this event and Humane League volunteer, says the restaurants they are working with are excited to offer vegan options. “I have been impressed by how willing the restaurant management of our partner restaurants has been in coming up with new, innovative dishes for customers who are vegan or interested in plant-based cuisine,” she notes.

Kreisel hopes to create lasting partnerships between these eateries and the vegan community and help restaurants reach a new customer base, showcasing how delicious plant-based dishes can be.

Eastin is hopeful that the Veganuary list of restaurants will grow. For more details, see Veganizer's online schedule of events.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >