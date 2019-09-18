 


    Herban Planet
4
Veganizer Denver Hosts Saturday Pop-Up Market in RiNo
Vegandreamz

Veganizer Denver Hosts Saturday Pop-Up Market in RiNo

Kristen Kuchar | September 18, 2019 | 11:11am
Veganizer Den wants to help Denver restaurants and diners get in touch with plant-based food. The organization, which was founded in New York City and came to Denver at the beginning of 2019, is hosting its Fall Pop-Up Vegan Market this Saturday, September 21, at LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st Street.

More than 25 artisans and food producers will be on hand selling their vegan products. Vegan-inspired art, apparel, home goods and body care will be available from local businesses such as Animals Rock, Blackheart Creations, Goddess Bling and Zola Oil.

Let Thy Food, Best One Yet, Peaceful Rebel Vegan Cheese, Mighty Mike's Foods, Truthfullbites and Vejje are just a handful of the local businesses that will attend, selling plant-based meats, creamy cheese sauces, popcorn, cheese, crunchy kale snacks, ice cream, doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods.

Local businesses will sell small-batch products, such as NU Food's popcorn.EXPAND
Sarah Eastin, Veganizer Den leader and plant-based chef and consultant, says that feedback from previous vegan markets has been positive and that attendees love bringing the vegan community together. “People want a place to meet other people, try food and check out food trucks they may not have tried out already,” she says.

Eastin encourages anyone to come to the event, not just plant-based eaters. “Anytime I can get people, even who aren’t vegan, to see cool alternatives, it’s such a great win for us,” she says.

Ready-to-eat food from the MU Denver food truck and Tasha’s Kitchen will be available, too. Eastin hopes to do a vegan market every season, with the next event taking place on December 7 in Boulder, which will be a holiday market, complete with seasonally themed cooking demos. Local vegan vendors looking to get involved can reach Eastin at veganizerden@gmail.com. Eastin also continues to work with traditional restaurants to plan popular vegan pop-up menus. Any restaurants interested in hosting an event can reach her at the same email.

The Fall Pop-Up Vegan Market will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Entry is free, but parking is limited. Follow VeganizerDen on Instagram to receive updates on future events.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

