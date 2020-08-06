 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Wake & Bake is now serving doughnuts at South Broadway and Louisiana Avenue.EXPAND
Wake & Bake is now serving doughnuts at South Broadway and Louisiana Avenue.
Mark Antonation

Time to Wake and Bake — With a New Doughnut Shop on South Broadway

Mark Antonation | August 6, 2020 | 2:52pm
AA

Winchell's Donut House was a fixture for decades at 1301 South Broadway — so much of a fixture that it became more a part of the scenery than a destination for sweet morning snacks. "In a hustle-and-bustle neighborhood like this, people want something new," says Juan Lopez, who just opened Wake & Bake on July 29 in place of the Winchell's.

Lopez purchased the Winchell's location in January 2019 with an agreement to run it as it was for a year and a half before making any changes. "We're from Reno, Nevada, and my wife's parents own a doughnut shop there," the Wake & Bake owner explains. "But when we moved to Denver, I wanted to get the lay of the land first."

Inside Wake & Bake, where the doughnuts are old-school and the kolaches sell out quickly.EXPAND
Inside Wake & Bake, where the doughnuts are old-school and the kolaches sell out quickly.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

So he paid his dues with the doughnut franchise before converting it over to his own concept last month. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Lopez didn't miss a beat, changing out the decor and signage immediately after the last Winchell's doughnut was sold. Now the display case is loaded with yeast-raised and cake doughnuts, crullers, fritters, buttermilk bars, croissants and something new: kolaches, which satisfy the savory cravings of customers. They come stuffed with spicy hot links, sausage and cheddar, sausage and jalapeño, or sausage, egg and cheese.

"I learned how to bake from my wife's parents; they're Cambodian immigrants, and they've owned their place for years," Lopez notes, adding that his in-laws taught him how to make a good-quality doughnut rather than relying on gimmicks. "I don't add cereal or other things. I wanted to make sure we have the old-school doughnuts. I think of myself as an old-school sort of individual anyway."

Some of Wake & Bake's more exotic offerings.EXPAND
Some of Wake & Bake's more exotic offerings.
Mark Antonation
Raised doughnuts ring in at $1.25 each.EXPAND
Raised doughnuts ring in at $1.25 each.
Mark Antonation

So the most trendy thing you'll see behind the counter is a maple-bacon bar, but most of the other pastries are recognizable and made fresh. The kolaches, especially, tend to fly off the shelves. "Every day that we've made them, we've sold out — and we make a lot," Lopez adds.

Wake & Bake also sells bagel sandwiches, espresso drinks and fresh juices. There's even a breakfast bowl, but most folks are stopping in for something sweet. Of the shop's new customers, some are visiting South Broadway for the cannabis shops; the stretch from I-25 to West Evans Avenue has the well-earned nickname of "the Green Mile."

"It's a fun name, a play on words," Lopez says of Wake & Bake, "but I had to put signs on the sides of the building that say 'breakfast all day' so that people wouldn't think it's a dispensary."

Lopez picked the right profession; he says he's definitely a morning person, but that many of his customers are night owls, so Wake & Bake is open from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The shop is currently open for takeout only, but there are a few tables on the patio if you want to sit outside and enjoy your haul. You can also order online for pick-up or delivery.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.