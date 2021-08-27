Westbound & Down Starts Brewing in Lafayette, Taproom to Follow

Dubbed The Lafayette Mill, the brewpub, at 2755 Dagny Way, will use "fresh, in-house milled four," says Westbound & Down marketing director Eric Schmidt. The name is also "a nod to our grain mill in the brewery. Premium grain is the common thread across the brewery and restaurant."
The expansion into Lafayette is a huge move for Westbound, which was founded in Idaho Springs in 2015 as a partnership with the owners of the historic Buffalo Restaurant & Bar. Not only will the Mill provide a way for the brewery to make, can and distribute a lot more beer across Colorado, but it will also give Westbound a major retail presence in booming, beer-happy Boulder County.
Formerly occupied by Endo Brewing, a mountain bike-themed beer-maker and bike-repair shop that closed in March 2020, the 4,000-square-foot building comes with plenty of outdoor space for social distancing. Westbound took over the lease and some of Endo's equipment but has also added its own fifteen-barrel brewing system, two forty-barrel lagering tanks and some other pieces.
Prior to the pandemic, Westbound — which won two Great American Beer Festival awards, along with the Midsize Brewpub of the Year award in 2019 — had been planning to build a Lafayette location from the ground up. But it changed course as demand for canned beer quickly increased while people were staying home — and because the feasibility of construction lending got murkier during the pandemic.
Schmidt says the brewery is currently waiting on its permitting in order to complete the taproom and restaurant at the Mill. At that point, Westbound will release more details about the menu.
Cheers!