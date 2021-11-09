Support Us

Beer Man

Brewery Next to Casa Bonita Has Cold Beers, Custom Mugs Waiting for Trey Parker, Matt Stone

November 9, 2021 9:02AM

Westfax Brewing is just steps away from Casa Bonita.
Casa Bonita looms large in Anthony Martuscello’s life. Not because he has a penchant for its food, but because the restaurant’s unmistakable pink magnificence literally casts a shadow over his business, Westfax Brewing, which is located just steps from Casa Bonita’s front door.

And now that its owner, Summit Family Restaurants, will be allowed to sell the Denver mainstay out of bankruptcy to Colorado legends Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park and Book of Mormon, Martuscello wants to be ready if the two ever stop in for a beer.

“We want to be good neighbors, and we figure [that] was the best way,” Martuscello says. “We have a loyalty club where we print a custom name/saying on each of our members' glasses. We decided to ‘induct’ Matt and Trey...and invite them over for a beer.”

click to enlarge These glasses are waiting for Matt Stone and Trey Parker. - WESTFAX BREWING
These glasses are waiting for Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
Westfax Brewing
In addition to their names, Westfax also printed the duo’s nicknames from BASEketball, a weird 1998 movie that they were in, on the glasses: Matt "Remer" Stone and Trey "Coop" Parker.”

What other benefits will they get as Westfax loyalty club members? Twenty-ounce pours for the price of sixteen ounces, 10 percent off merchandise and to-go beers, and free birthday beers.

“We actually saw Matt and Trey outside of Casa Bonita this morning,” he adds, referring to the morning of Monday, November 8. So far they haven't stopped in, but just like Kenny from South Park, the dream of serving them beer will never die. 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

