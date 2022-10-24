Social Sightings: 100 Layer Lasagna and More Reasons to Go to Feast

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Westword's Feast is back to its original in-person format, and on Thursday, November 3, we'll celebrate the Denver dining scene at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. Tickets are on sale now — general admission is $45, or you can opt for a four-pack for $140 and save $40. A VIP option is also available for $70, which includes early admission and a private lounge area.
Over thirty restaurants will be on hand for the event, including Cattivella, the Central Park eatery from chef Elise Wiggins that's one of our picks for the best Italian restaurants in town; it will be serving 100 Layer Lasagna. "You know how Italians are, very dramatic," Wiggins says of the name of the dish, which is traditionally offered at special occasions like weddings and New Year's. "They call it 100 layers because it takes a lot of time to make. It's made with pork, beef, veal, chicken, truffles. There are all kinds of goodies in it, which makes it super-special."
Instagram: @cattivealladen
the ten best barbecue joints in Denver, it snagged our 2022 award as the Best Barbecue Restaurant of them all with its Colorado-inspired 'cue. At Feast, it's bringing a hell of a combo: brisket burnt ends and cilantro lime slaw.
Instagram: @roamingbuffalobbq
added its first standalone location on Federal Boulevard, has landed on our best green chile list for three years in a row; it also made a standout appearance at Tacolandia this summer, with smoked potato tacos loaded with cheese. Its tacos will once again be served at Feast, though owner Blaine Baggao is still tinkering with ideas about what, exactly, he'll load onto a tortilla this time.
Instagram: @adobodenverxo
Best Happy Hour is sure to bring something stunning to Feast, even if the details are still under wraps. Uchi, which started in Texas and opened its Denver location in 2018, serves sushi and other Japanese-inspired dishes that somehow taste even more amazing than they look.
Instagram: @uchidenver
Instagram: @theinventingroomcatering
For a full list of restaurants that will be at Feast and to purchase tickets, visit westwordfeast.com.