Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: 100 Layer Lasagna and More Reasons to Go to Feast

October 24, 2022 5:10AM

Cattivella will serve 100 layer lasagna at Westword Feast this year.
Cattivella will serve 100 layer lasagna at Westword Feast this year. Courtesy of Cattivella
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Westword's Feast is back to its original in-person format, and on Thursday, November 3, we'll celebrate the Denver dining scene at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. Tickets are on sale now — general admission is $45, or you can opt for a four-pack for $140 and save $40. A VIP option is also available for $70, which includes early admission and a private lounge area.

Over thirty restaurants will be on hand for the event, including Cattivella, the Central Park eatery from chef Elise Wiggins that's one of our picks for the best Italian restaurants in town; it will be serving 100 Layer Lasagna. "You know how Italians are, very dramatic," Wiggins says of the name of the dish, which is traditionally offered at special occasions like weddings and New Year's. "They call it 100 layers because it takes a lot of time to make. It's made with pork, beef, veal, chicken, truffles. There are all kinds of goodies in it, which makes it super-special."
Instagram: @cattivealladen
Roaming Buffalo will serve its Colorado-style barbecue at Feast.
Danielle Lirette
Roaming Buffalo is not only on our list of the ten best barbecue joints in Denver, it snagged our 2022 award as the Best Barbecue Restaurant of them all with its Colorado-inspired 'cue. At Feast, it's bringing a hell of a combo: brisket burnt ends and cilantro lime slaw.
Instagram: @roamingbuffalobbq
click to enlarge
Adobo's smoked carnitas tacos.
Mark Antonation
Adobo, which started as a food truck and this year added its first standalone location on Federal Boulevard, has landed on our best green chile list for three years in a row; it also made a standout appearance at Tacolandia this summer, with smoked potato tacos loaded with cheese. Its tacos will once again be served at Feast, though owner Blaine Baggao is still tinkering with ideas about what, exactly, he'll load onto a tortilla this time.
Instagram: @adobodenverxo
click to enlarge
Uchi's platings are never short of stunning.
Lucy Beaugard
Our 2022 pick for Best Happy Hour is sure to bring something stunning to Feast, even if the details are still under wraps. Uchi, which started in Texas and opened its Denver location in 2018, serves sushi and other Japanese-inspired dishes that somehow taste even more amazing than they look.
Instagram: @uchidenver
click to enlarge
Ian Kleinman is a real life Willy Wonka.
Mark Antonation
Chef Ian Kleinman opened the Inventing Room, his science-lab dessert bar, in 2015, where he offers liquid-nitrogen ice cream, grape-jelly cotton candy, exploding whipped cream and plenty of other delights. These days, you need tickets to visit his shop — but you can catch him at Feast whipping up magical delights.
Instagram: @theinventingroomcatering

For a full list of restaurants that will be at Feast and to purchase tickets, visit westwordfeast.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation