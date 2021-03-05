Will Write for Food: We're Looking for a Reporting Intern

- Local
Are you a budding journalist who hungers to report on the local restaurant scene, covering everything from the newest food truck to developments at spots like the Edgewater Market?
We're looking for an intern to add to our award-winning menu of Food & Drink writers. The ideal candidate will have a taste for in-depth news stories, as well as a strong interest in Denver's restaurant and food industry. Assignments could range from the impact of minimum-wage laws on the industry one day to where to find Filipino noodles the next.
Our Food & Drink internship is a sixteen-week, ten-hour-a-week (at $14.77 an hour) program designed for journalism students and recent college graduates. The schedule is flexible, but the requirements are not: This is a reporting job, and the intern will work closely with Mark Antonation, our Food & Drink editor, on crafting stylish, informative stories. (If you want to write Yelp reviews, your know where to go.*)
Interested? Send a cover letter, a résumé and clips (or links to any published writing) to Mark Antonation at cafe@westword.com.
*Westword is always looking for strong writers for all of our areas of coverage, from politics to pot. If you're interested in joining us as a contributor, send a note to editorial@westword.com.
