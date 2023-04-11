Westword Burger Week Will Take Place May 8-14

If you've heard that Denver is the birthplace of the cheeseburger and weren't sure whether to believe it, we're here to once again confirm the amazing news. We're always celebrating this city, which is why we're bringing back Westword Burger Week, our annual event dedicated to all the delicious burgers that Denver has to offer.
The 2023 Westword Burger Week will take place May 8 through 14, and participating restaurants will be serving up select burgers for just $7. Eight restaurants have signed up to participate in Burger Week so far, with more joining the lineup soon.
Topo Chico). As soon as you collect 100 points, you're automatically entered to win a grand prize.
When you participate in Westword Burger Week, make sure to follow the commandments: Grab some appetizers and a Topo Chico while you're enjoying your discounted burger, tip your servers, and remember to snap a pic for social media, tag us and use #burgerweekden.
Most important, hit up those restaurants as soon as possible once the event kicks off: Burger Week is such a popular event that they may run out of burgers!