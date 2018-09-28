 


Brightmarten's phyllo cups with pork-liver mousse will be served at Feast.EXPAND
Brightmarten's phyllo cups with pork-liver mousse will be served at Feast.
Mark Antonation

Feast Has Something for Everyone, Whether Vegetarian, Gluten-Free or Carnivore

Westword Staff | September 28, 2018 | 4:35pm
AA

When we renamed our annual celebration of Denver restaurants Feast, we wanted it to be a feast for everyone, regardless of preferences or dietary restrictions. And in the course of selecting the forty food and dessert vendors that will serve a wide variety of bites at this year's Feast, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at the McNichols Building in Civic Center, we kept the city's diverse eating habits in mind.

Those looking to avoid gluten will be able to sample Cuban roast pork with rice and beans from Frijoles, barbecue tamales from Roaming Buffalo, Purple Cow ice cream from Little Man, housemade pastrami from Leven Deli, and polenta with pork and San Marzano tomatoes from Via Alba.

Vegans will be drawn to the Veggie Whisperer food truck, which will be serving its signature sweet-potato flatbread topped with scratch-made hummus, roasted butternut squash, tehina sauce, pomegranate and mint. And Kale Me Crazy will show up with cold-pressed juice and a quinoa salad. But there will be plenty of other meat-free options, ranging from spinach pesto pizza from Patxi's to carrot arancini from Ad Hominem to kimchi mac and cheese from Gypsy Q.

Feast will put a smile on your face this Sunday, September 30.
Westword

If meat's your thing, you won't want to miss the braised rabbit with saffron rice from Invisible City, the housemade charcuterie from Butcher's Bistro or the tuna poke from Sushi Cup. And newcomer Brightmarten in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood will be creating something special for locavores: Chef Jake Grant says the restaurant sources a whole pig every week from Corner Post Meats, a ranch near Colorado Springs, and he'll be using the livers to make pork-liver mousse, which will be served in delicate phyllo cups with strawberry mostarda and pickled mustard seed. Brightmarten will also serve a vegetarian bite for those who want to experience the restaurant's creativity without the liver.

This year's Feast also includes a wide array of beverages, from wine from 90+ Cellars to spirits from Ketel One Vodka, Rumchata, Black Box Spirits, Wheelhouse Cocktails, Azunia Tequila, Tito's Vodka, Naked Grouse and Jägermeister. There will also be sake from Denver's own Colorado Sake Company; craft beer from Oasis Brewing, Prost Brewing and Thirsty Monk; and cider from Aurora's Haykin Family Cider.

If you're going booze-free, you can sample your fill of Barritt's Ginger Beer, Kevita Kombucha, Dry Sparkling Soda and Naked Juice.

At the VIP bar, bartenders will be shaking up special cocktails, including the Azunia Organica, made with Azunia tequila; the Grouse & Ginger, made with Naked Grouse whiskey; the Tito's Sipper, made with Tito's vodka and elderflower liqueur; and two single-apple varietals from Haykin Family Cider. That's not the only thing that will be special about the VIP area: Matsuhisa will be providing all the food there.

Tickets are still available both for VIP (a $65 ticket also gets you in an hour early, at 11 a.m.) and general admission ($35 each or a four-pack for $100).

Get your Feast tickets here — and then come hungry on Sunday!

