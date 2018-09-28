Feast Has Something for Everyone, Whether Vegetarian, Gluten-Free or Carnivore

When we renamed our annual celebration of Denver restaurants Feast, we wanted it to be a feast for everyone, regardless of preferences or dietary restrictions. And in the course of selecting the forty food and dessert vendors that will serve a wide variety of bites at this year's Feast, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at the McNichols Building in Civic Center, we kept the city's diverse eating habits in mind.

Those looking to avoid gluten will be able to sample Cuban roast pork with rice and beans from Frijoles, barbecue tamales from Roaming Buffalo, Purple Cow ice cream from Little Man, housemade pastrami from Leven Deli, and polenta with pork and San Marzano tomatoes from Via Alba.

Vegans will be drawn to the Veggie Whisperer food truck, which will be serving its signature sweet-potato flatbread topped with scratch-made hummus, roasted butternut squash, tehina sauce, pomegranate and mint. And Kale Me Crazy will show up with cold-pressed juice and a quinoa salad. But there will be plenty of other meat-free options, ranging from spinach pesto pizza from Patxi's to carrot arancini from Ad Hominem to kimchi mac and cheese from Gypsy Q.