The Weekend Weather Will Be Perfect for Outdoor Eats and Drinks at Feast

Fall in Colorado is the most beautiful time of year, with sunny days, blue skies and changing leaves. If you don't want to miss a minute in the very great outdoors, enjoying the scenery with a drink in hand and plenty of good eats nearby is the perfect way to spend a Sunday. So you won't want to miss Feast, Westword's annual celebration of Denver's restaurant scene, at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park this Sunday, September 30, when we'll have a number of outdoor drinking and noshing options as well as dozens more inside.

If you want to get an early start, snag a VIP pass (for $65) and show up at 11 a.m., when you'll be able to sip cocktails from Matsuhisa at the exclusive second-story VIP bar, an airy space with views of the park. But general admission tickets (for $35, or four for $100) will still get you access to outdoor fare served by Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, the Vegan Whisperer food truck, Gyros King and Lucky Mary's Bakery. With temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees, you'll also want something to cool off with, so MC2 and Em's will both be serving ice cream outside.

Ice cream is on the ticket for this year's Feast. Danielle Lirette

You'll be able to tote your drinks into the outdoor Feast area, too, and this year we've got a fabulous lineup of local and national beer, wine, spirits and ciders to choose from — along with some great non-alcoholic drinks.