The Weekend Weather Will Be Perfect for Outdoor Eats and Drinks at Feast

Fall in Colorado is the most beautiful time of year, with sunny days, blue skies and changing leaves. If you don't want to miss a minute in the very great outdoors, enjoying the scenery with a drink in hand and plenty of good eats nearby is the perfect way to spend a Sunday. So you won't want to miss Feast, Westword's annual celebration of Denver's restaurant scene, at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park this Sunday, September 30, when we'll have a number of outdoor drinking and noshing options as well as dozens more inside.
If you want to get an early start, snag a VIP pass (for $65) and show up at 11 a.m., when you'll be able to sip cocktails from Matsuhisa at the exclusive second-story VIP bar, an airy space with views of the park. But general admission tickets (for $35, or four for $100) will still get you access to outdoor fare served by Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, the Vegan Whisperer food truck, Gyros King and Lucky Mary's Bakery. With temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees, you'll also want something to cool off with, so MC2 and Em's will both be serving ice cream outside.
You'll be able to tote your drinks into the outdoor Feast area, too, and this year we've got a fabulous lineup of local and national beer, wine, spirits and ciders to choose from — along with some great non-alcoholic drinks.
You'll be able to sample wine from 90+ Cellars; spirits from Ketel One Vodka, Rumchata, Black Box Spirits, Wheelhouse Cocktails, Azunia Tequila, Tito's Vodka, Naked Grouse and Jagermeister; sake from Denver's own Colorado Sake Company; craft beer from Oasis Brewing, Prost Brewing and Thirsty Monk; and cider from Aurora's Haykin Family Cider.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
If you're going booze-free, you can sample your fill of Barritt's Ginger Beer, Kevita Kombucha, Dry Sparkling Soda and Naked Juice.
At the VIP bar, bartenders will be shaking up special cocktails, including the Azunia Organica made with Azunia Tequila, the Grouse & Ginger made with Naked Grouse whisky; the Tito's Sipper made with Tito's vodka and elderflower liqueur; and two single-apple varietals from Haykin Family Cider.
Colorado is all about the great outdoors — and now Feast is, too!
Find more information and get your tickets at westwordfeast.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!