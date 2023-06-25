Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: I Like the Variety of the Denver Restaurant Scene

June 25, 2023 10:19AM

Sam's #3 in downtown Denver: An oldie, but still a goodie.
With the Michelin Guide announcement that it will now be doing a Denver (and some mountain towns) edition — and already has eaters on duty in Colorado — local diners are wondering who'll make the cut.

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook page, some lament the spots that have closed since the pandemic hit: CityGrille, Domo, Annie's Cafe, Racines — which also rates as one of the essential places where one diner could eat every day. Says Jill:
If I could eat at only one restaurant for the rest of my life? That's a tough question. I like the variety of the Denver restaurant scene. Can we bring back Racines?
Adds Andrew:
The one with the largest and most diverse menu. Which, sadly, probably means Cheesecake Factory. Maybe there's a locally owned diner with nearly as large a menu?
Responds Matt:
Sam’s No. 3. I’ve done it before.
Seconds Graeme:
That would be my choice, because of the size of the menu.
Wonders Tim:
You buying? Then the Capital Grille.
Asks Lindsey:
Can I alternate between Guard and Grace and Sushi Den and have someone else pay?
Complains MH:
Food is all very bland out here!!!
Counters Matt:
 I guess that’s why Denver is now going to be a part of the Michelin food guide now!
If you could only eat at one metro Denver restaurant, which one would it be? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
