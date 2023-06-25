Reader: I Like the Variety of the Denver Restaurant Scene

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook page, some lament the spots that have closed since the pandemic hit: CityGrille, Domo, Annie's Cafe, Racines — which also rates as one of the essential places where one diner could eat every day. Says Jill:
If I could eat at only one restaurant for the rest of my life? That's a tough question. I like the variety of the Denver restaurant scene. Can we bring back Racines?Adds Andrew:
The one with the largest and most diverse menu. Which, sadly, probably means Cheesecake Factory. Maybe there's a locally owned diner with nearly as large a menu?Responds Matt:
Sam’s No. 3. I’ve done it before.Seconds Graeme:
That would be my choice, because of the size of the menu.Wonders Tim:
You buying? Then the Capital Grille.Asks Lindsey:
Can I alternate between Guard and Grace and Sushi Den and have someone else pay?Complains MH:
Food is all very bland out here!!!Counters Matt:
I guess that’s why Denver is now going to be a part of the Michelin food guide now!If you could only eat at one metro Denver restaurant, which one would it be? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]