Wizard's Brunch & Dinner Coming to Denver August 22-24

Denver can't get enough Harry Potter-related entertainment. Potted Potter: the Unauthorized Harry Experience, is playing through March 31 at the Newman Center at the University of Denver; the Colorado Symphony will present Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince at Boettcher Concert Hall in August.
And now the details on the long-promised Wizard's Brunch & Dinner have finally materialized. The "immersive dining experience in a magical world" will be in Denver Thursday, August 22, through Saturday, August 24, at the Exdo Event Center.
Here's the fine print:
For one weekend we will be inviting you into the amazing Exdo Center which we will transform into a wonderful wizard world! Seated on long tables, you will enjoy a magical feast and fine wizard liquids as our masters and ladies immerse you in a unique universe created especially for you. Early bird pricing is active - tickets will be going up an extra $10 after the early bird period.
We are offering two sittings per day: a brunch that will take place from 12:30pm-3.30pm, and a dinner that will take place from 7:30pm-10:30pm. Please note that only the SUNDAY brunch will be be family friendly (parents or guardians must be present for children who are younger than 15), whilst Saturday events and Sunday dinner will be strictly over 21's....
Each ticket includes a three course meal plus all the entertainment and events of the day. You can also purchase a 3 hour beverage package that includes spirits, beers and wines. There will be a cash bar available on site.
We encourage everyone to dress up for the event, but guests are welcome to come in whatever they wish!
At this event you can expect great food, magic from our wizards, potion lessons and some brilliant entertainment all set within a great location in the heart of Denver!
Tickets run $45 to $160, and they're going faster than you can say "Merlin," according to organizers of the international sensation, who note that 70 percent of the spots are already gone. (Sunday's family-friendly brunch is already sold out; a Thursday evening family-friendly event has been added.)
To find out what's available and snag seats, go to the Wizard's Brunch Eventbrite site.
Hungry to know more? Visit the Wizard's brunch Facebook page.
