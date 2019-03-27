Wizard's Brunch & Dinner Coming to Denver August 22-24

Continue Reading

For one weekend we will be inviting you into the amazing Exdo Center which we will transform into a wonderful wizard world! Seated on long tables, you will enjoy a magical feast and fine wizard liquids as our masters and ladies immerse you in a unique universe created especially for you. Early bird pricing is active - tickets will be going up an extra $10 after the early bird period.

We are offering two sittings per day: a brunch that will take place from 12:30pm-3.30pm, and a dinner that will take place from 7:30pm-10:30pm. Please note that only the SUNDAY brunch will be be family friendly (parents or guardians must be present for children who are younger than 15), whilst Saturday events and Sunday dinner will be strictly over 21's....

Each ticket includes a three course meal plus all the entertainment and events of the day. You can also purchase a 3 hour beverage package that includes spirits, beers and wines. There will be a cash bar available on site.

We encourage everyone to dress up for the event, but guests are welcome to come in whatever they wish!

At this event you can expect great food, magic from our wizards, potion lessons and some brilliant entertainment all set within a great location in the heart of Denver!

