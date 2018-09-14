Thirty Years Later, Wynkoop and the Class of '88 Have Diverging Stories

The year was 1988. President Reagan was battling the Iran-Contra Affair, the Phantom of the Opera took the stage for the first time on Broadway, Sonny Bono became Mayor of Palm Springs and a few little breweries opened up in various parts of the country, bringing the country’s total number of breweries to 199.

“That year was notable not only for its new American breweries...but also due to how many of those breweries would thrive,” writes author and journalist Josh Noel in his new book, Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business. "After starting as brewpubs, Goose Island, Deschutes, Great Lakes, Rogue, and North Coast would all grow to be among the nation’s fifty largest craft breweries.” Brooklyn Brewery was also founded that year, although it made its beer elsewhere, and has since become a top-fifty craft brewery as well.

In Denver, John Hickenlooper and his crew of wacky partners would create Wynkoop Brewing in the historic J.S. Brown Mercantile Building — launching a neighborhood, a culture and a political career.