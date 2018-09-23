Reader: About Time the Suburbs Got Something Other Than Chains!

Two restaurants have taken over the former home of Gunther Toody's at 9220 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village. “We thought It’d be fun for customers to have two totally different dining and drink experiences under one roof,” says co-owner Brock Hopfenspirger. The first concept, Zig Zag Smokin' Burgers, opened last month. The second, Meatball Eatery & Libations, a suburban speakeasy, is slated to open this week.
In an area where diners are hungry for options, interest is high in the new spots. Says Jean:
About time that the suburbs got something other than chains. I won't miss Gunther Toody's.
Says Amanda:
They had me at the sign that said "delicious balls."
Adds Jared:
So, a hipster paradise
Responds Windemere:
This looks like such a neat concept. Can't wait to check this out!
Concludes Marissa:
RIP: Gunther Toody’s.
Burgers are already on the menu at Zig Zag. At Meatball Eatery, the meats will all be in meatball form and sauces will be the stars, with pastas and starches playing a supporting role. “We started out making meatball subs, and then I said, 'Why not just do a bunch of balls?'” Hopfenspirger explains.
But just in case you're not in the mood for meatballs, there will be sliders, soups and salads and some old-timey cocktails. And if you’re not feeling any of that, you can simply walk next door to Zig Zag for a totally different selection of food and drink in the hip new burger joint that aims to satisfy nearly any craving — even a nostalgic one for Gunther Toody’s fare.
What's your favorite spot in the southern suburbs? What would you like to see open there? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
