Reader: About Time the Suburbs Got Something Other Than Chains!

Two restaurants have taken over the former home of Gunther Toody's at 9220 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village. “We thought It’d be fun for customers to have two totally different dining and drink experiences under one roof,” says co-owner Brock Hopfenspirger. The first concept, Zig Zag Smokin' Burgers, opened last month. The second, Meatball Eatery & Libations, a suburban speakeasy, is slated to open this week.

In an area where diners are hungry for options, interest is high in the new spots. Says Jean:



About time that the suburbs got something other than chains. I won't miss Gunther Toody's.

