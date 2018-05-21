Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This week boasts a surprising number of literary events, stuffed into a few days before a big three-day weekend. From an afternoon with the legendary Temple Grandin to discussions of environmental family living, American occupation, road trips and coloring books, the literary lineup is as wide open as a summer vacation.
Check out one (or more!) of these bookish events, then spend part of your Memorial Day weekend doing some reading. Hammock and lemonade optional.
Temple Grandin, Calling All Minds
Monday, May 21, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Arvada Center
6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
$35 for adults (includes a copy of the book); $10 for kids under 18
The Arvada Center partners with BookBar to host renowned author, scientist and autism spokeswoman Temple Grandin at the only Colorado stop on a national tour publicizing Calling All Minds: How to Think and Create Like an Inventor. Her new book, aimed at a youth audience, explores the history of inventors: not only what they accomplished, but how they thought. The event includes a kids' activity hour starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by a presentation by Grandin, and a book signing starting at 7 p.m. Tickets and more information available at the Arvada Center website.
Mary DeMocker, The Parents' Guide to Climate Revolution
Wednesday, May 23, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Parenting is tough enough; doing it with a careful eye toward environmentalism and responsible living can be even tougher. Mary DeMocker’s The Parents' Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep offers up wide-ranging ideas and activities designed to help with just that. On May 23 at the Colfax Tattered Cover, author Mary DeMocker will discuss the power of creative protest, and how having confidence in science and scientific argumentation can bring a family closer together and leave a lighter footprint on the planet. Good lessons at any age.
Rick Quinn, Roadtrip America: Arizona and New Mexico
Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Just in time for summer vacation, author Rick Quinn comes to Denver with his book from the Roadtrip America series, this time focusing on Arizona and New Mexico: 25 Scenic Side Trips. Each trip is well illustrated with maps and illustrations; all are a short jaunt off major highways and can be done in a day from their respective starting points. From Monument Valley to White Sands to Carlsbad Caverns and more, there are myriad memorable moments just waiting to be had.
Amanda Lenz, Colorful Colorado Coloring Journal
Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Come get your Crayola fix with the launch of Amanda Lenz’s new Colorful Colorado Coloring Journal. BookBar will supply the crayons and all the coloring supplies (there's beer and wine and snacks available for purchase). Buy a book, maybe get it autographed, and then go to town coloring across Colorado, staying within the lines or not.
James Pogue, Chosen Country
Friday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Bookstore
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5 (can be applied to purchase)
In 2016, writer James Pogue found himself with unfettered access to the heart of the illegal armed occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by Ammon Bundy — part of the "sovereign citizen" movement, which the FBI has characterized as domestic terrorism. In his new book, Chosen Country, Pogue recounts a raw and restless narrative born of ranchers and militiamen ready to die fighting their own government. Whether or not you’re sympathetic to Bundy and Bundy-like folks, the examination of the underpinnings of this cultural divide are both important and deeply disturbing.
