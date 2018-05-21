Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This week boasts a surprising number of literary events, stuffed into a few days before a big three-day weekend. From an afternoon with the legendary Temple Grandin to discussions of environmental family living, American occupation, road trips and coloring books, the literary lineup is as wide open as a summer vacation.

Check out one (or more!) of these bookish events, then spend part of your Memorial Day weekend doing some reading. Hammock and lemonade optional.

Temple Grandin, Calling All Minds

Monday, May 21, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Arvada Center

6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

$35 for adults (includes a copy of the book); $10 for kids under 18

The Arvada Center partners with BookBar to host renowned author, scientist and autism spokeswoman Temple Grandin at the only Colorado stop on a national tour publicizing Calling All Minds: How to Think and Create Like an Inventor. Her new book, aimed at a youth audience, explores the history of inventors: not only what they accomplished, but how they thought. The event includes a kids' activity hour starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by a presentation by Grandin, and a book signing starting at 7 p.m. Tickets and more information available at the Arvada Center website.