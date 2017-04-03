menu

Reviewed: RedLine Puts the Focus on Between the Medium: Seeing Photographically

Reviewed: Six Art Shows to See in Denver Right Now!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reviewed: RedLine Puts the Focus on Between the Medium: Seeing Photographically

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 3:58 p.m.
By Michael Paglia
Mark Sink curated Between the Medium at RedLine.
Mark Sink curated Between the Medium at RedLine.
Courtesy RedLine
A A

Photographer Mark Sink is the force behind Denver’s Month of Photography, a biennial multi-venue celebration of photos and photo-based works. Apparently being the impresario of such a vast undertaking wasn’t enough for Sink, though, so he’s once again curated MoP’s cornerstone exhibit; the current iteration, Between the Medium: Seeing Photographically, is now on view at RedLine.

Group shows often remind me of a shuffled deck of cards, but even though Sink had no predominating theme, he’s come up with a winning hand that shows the range of technical and aesthetic interests embraced by contemporary artists today. Using nothing more then his instincts, he chose spectacular pieces that include paintings and videos, with photos filling the gap in between. As you move through the show, it even makes some kind of odd sense, if barely.

"Treachery of Images - The White House," by Michael Borek.
"Treachery of Images - The White House," by Michael Borek.
Michael Borek

Related Stories

While just about everything is worth seeing, there are definite standouts. The Michael Borek photos of photo-wrapped buses depicting patriotic landmarks are incredible. The shots of the White House, for instance, look like they could have been taken on site — but you’ll do a double take when you notice the covered-over door. Another fool-the-eye trick is pulled off by Lars Anderson, who photographs industrial sites through privacy fences, turning them into geometric abstractions.

Lars Anderson, "Cincinnati #9."
Lars Anderson, "Cincinnati #9."
Lars Anderson

A number of featured artists work in collage or montage. Janice McDonald tears up prints and then affixes them to bits of cardboard; Krista Svalbonas takes images of buildings from architecture magazines and reassembles them. Teresa Booth Brown creates constructivist compositions using found imagery, while Kia Neill lays photos together like tiles so that they orchestrate a landscape.

Greg Amanti, "Wedding Cake."EXPAND
Greg Amanti, "Wedding Cake."
Greg Amanti

Pushing the very idea of photography are the inclusions that trespass beyond the medium’s limits, such as the many portraits by Stephen Batura that are based on photos but painted by hand. Then there’s the installation by Mario Zoots, which includes photocopies but is mostly wood; the edgy handling of the images, notably the nude and the blindfolded man, along with the incorporation of chains and black leather, positions the piece somewhere between arte povera and S&M. It’s a knockout.

Andrew Huffman's shots of local landmarks.
Andrew Huffman's shots of local landmarks.
Coburn Huff

Catherine Fairchild’s Post-it Note abstracts, Greg Amanti’s photos of string-based still lifes, and Andrew Huffman’s shots of local landmarks turned into colorful patterns also deserve shout-outs.

This show has a shorter-than-usual run and is set to close on Sunday, April 9 — so see it now at RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street. Call 303-296-4448 or go to redlineart.org for additional details.

Michael Paglia
Michael Paglia is an art historian and writer whose columns have appeared weekly since 1995 in Westword. Paglia’s essays on the visual arts have also been published in national periodicals including Art News, Architecture, Art Ltd., Modernism, Art & Auction and Sculpture Magazine, among others. Paglia has authored or co-authored more than a dozen books and monographs, most of them focusing on modern and contemporary art in the American West. He currently teaches art history at the University of Colorado Denver.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
RedLine
More Info
More Info

2350 Arapahoe St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-296-4448

www.redlineart.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >