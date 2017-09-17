Reader: Don't Waste Your Money on Bob Dylan

Earlier this week, we announced that Nobel Prize winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be bringing his act to Broomfield's 1STBANK Center this Fall.

If you've listened to his most recent album, Triplicate, you'll notice that he's sounding a bit more Tom Waits than Bob Dylan. Nonetheless, we think he's aging like a fine wine.

While nobody denies that he's a legend, some of our readers took to social media to snipe at him for pushing forward with his career as the decades pass, saying his voice no longer sounds good.