Bob Dylan will play Colorado's 1STBANK Center on October 21.
Xavier Badosa

Reader: Don't Waste Your Money on Bob Dylan

Westword Staff | September 17, 2017 | 7:02am
AA

Earlier this week, we announced that Nobel Prize winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be bringing his act to Broomfield's 1STBANK Center this Fall.

If you've listened to his most recent album, Triplicate, you'll notice that he's sounding a bit more Tom Waits than Bob Dylan. Nonetheless, we think he's aging like a fine wine.

While nobody denies that he's a legend, some of our readers took to social media to snipe at him for pushing forward with his career as the decades pass, saying his voice no longer sounds good.

Stefan writes:

I would never pay to see Bob again. His music is great, but he's too old to tour.


Craig opines:

Don't waste your money. Unfortunately, these days he sounds like shit in concert.


Michael asks:

Can he still sing?


Chris replies:

He never could. His words carry the show.


Read on for more of our coverage of Dylan over the years.

Bob Dylan in the early days.
Westword archives

Passin' Through: Bob Dylan's Ill-Fated Summer in Denver

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
John Shearer

Bob Dylan Is a Man Out of Time

Who's that wearing a Rockmount Ranchwear shirt?
Westword archives

Bob Dylan Wears Rockmount to the Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Should Dylan keep on going like a rolling stone or is he just not forever young? Let us know what you think?

