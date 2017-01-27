menu

Grand Opening of a Music Venue at Pearl's. The Owners Won't Reveal the Name


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Grand Opening of a Music Venue at Pearl's. The Owners Won't Reveal the Name

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.
By Jon Solomon
The newly renovated venue side of Pearl's.EXPAND
The newly renovated venue side of Pearl's.
Jon Solomon
A A

After being open for about a year, the Capitol Hill-based neighborhood bar and venue, Pearl’s was in jeopardy of closing. The spot at 603 East 13th Avenue, which had previously been home to Beauty Bar and the Snake Pit before that, even launched an Indiegogo campaign to try to stay afloat. But now, with two new owners on board, as well as new sound and light systems, with lasers to boot, the venue-side of the bar will focus on live music. The owners will unveil its new name tonight, January 27, at the venue’s grand opening.

Co-owner Tucker Schwab, who had been a Beauty Bar bartender and manager, said that after they launched the campaign, they were approached by a few different parties. James Bedwell, who had been booking acts at a few local venues through his Boogie Groove Entertainment company, was one of them. Bedwell and his partner, Joe Dan Hite, who will both head up the venue side (while Schwab and Austin Lane will still oversee the bar side), saw the opportunity to have their own venue and bring in funk, jam and electronic bands – acts similar to what they were booking at Tony P’s on 17th Avenue.

The newly renovated venue side of Pearl's.EXPAND
The newly renovated venue side of Pearl's.
Jon Solomon

Related Stories

The rebooted Pearl’s has also started bringing in punk bands on Mondays, and three Sundays out of the month will be dedicated to metal acts, while last Sundays showcase comedy. Motown Thursdays, headed up Miggy Camacho, are still in full effect, as they have been since the Beauty Bar days, while Tuesdays are funk-driven, open mic/jam nights, and on Wednesdays it’s Hump Day, a ‘90s dance night geared toward the LGBT community.

Tonight’s grand opening spotlights three funk bands, including Jam MUNK, Kalied and Boogie Mammoth. Next month, Luke the Knife (aka Luke Miller of the jamtronic band, Lotus) will head up the official Lotus after-party on Saturday, February 18.

The bar on the venue side of Pearl's.EXPAND
The bar on the venue side of Pearl's.
Jon Solomon
The bar side of Pearl's.EXPAND
The bar side of Pearl's.
Jon Solomon
Jon Solomon
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword and has been the Clubs Editor for the paper since 2006. He's also worked in music supervision for film and was managing editor of Color Red magazine. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pearl's
More Info
More Info

608 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-860-4516

www.pearlsdenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >