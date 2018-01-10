Stoney's Bar & Grill Opening New Music Venue

Stoney’s Bar & Grill has long hosted live music on a huge stage in its main room, but come early February, there will be another music venue under the same roof, dubbed Stoney’s South.

The new room will boast a new stage, sound and lighting as well as a separate entrance.

“You’ll be able to move through the different rooms, depending on what kind of show there is,” says Stoney’s talent buyer Andrew Aranow. “It’s not going to be completely closed off. The goal is to try to have more frequent but smaller shows going over there, because the main room of Stoney’s is so big that you kind of have to have a huge band that would draw like 500 people just to make it a successful night. We’re trying to do a smaller, more low-key kind of venue in that smaller room, which probably has a cap of around 200.”