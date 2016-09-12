The Ten Finest Tribute Bands in Colorado — 2016 Edition

EXPAND Dead Floyd Courtesy of artist

Tribute bands. Love them or loathe them, they've been big business for years now, and as nostalgia tightens its grip on music fans, they'll likely go on and thrive. People love going out, paying $5 or so for a ticket, and catching a band playing faithful versions of songs they know and love. Here in the Denver area, we have a bunch of really skilled musicians, many of whom also play in "originals" bands, choosing to make a bit of extra cash while playing music that they adore. If they can do that instead of working a day job, all the better. (Note: This list does not include more general cover bands.) Here are ten of the best tributes bands in Colorado, appearing in alphabetical order.

10. Dead Floyd

These Fort Collins guys love the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd, so they play both. It’s a fascinating concept, one that may not be the most natural fit, but Dead Floyd makes it work. At the end of the day, live music is always more fun if the people on stage are enjoying themselves, and the musicians of Dead Floyd certainly are.

DeadPhish Orchestra Courtesy of artist

9. DeadPhish Orchestra

Oh, these Boulder boys were always going to get star treatment in Colorado. What better way to attract a state of jam-loving music fans than by performing the music of arguably the genre’s two biggest groups, moreso even than the aforementioned Dead Floyd. By combining the Grateful Dead and Phish into one package, the DeadPhish Orchestra struck gold. They do a good job with both, too. Catch them at theaters and local festivals throughout the year.

EXPAND The Dirty Femmes Courtesy of artist

8. The Dirty Femmes

Denver’s Dirty Femmes formed in 2012, the idea being that they wanted to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the recording of the Violent Femmes’ beloved debut album (even though it wasn’t released until 2013). Despite the fact that the Violent Femmes are still together and regularly touring, the opportunity to hear those songs on a Sunday lunch time in a small bar/restaurant is tough to resist for fans. The “novelty” factor of having a female singer in the shape of Jen Korte makes things interesting too.

The Fab 4 Courtesy of artist

7. The Fab 4

Yeah, pretty much every major city in the world has its own Beatles tribute band, and the songs are so well-known and dearly that most of these bands are pretty good. Our own Fab 4 is certainly right up there with the best of them. In its two decades together, the band has played all over the States and in Europe, performing music from the fun-loving beginnings, through the Sgt. Pepper period, right through to the tumultuous end. Honestly, it’s exactly what you would expect, which is exactly what you want.

Fauxgazi Courtesy of artist

6. Fauxgazi

Members of Denver-area punk bands Form of Rocket, Uphollow, Glass Hits, and Ghost Buffalo come together to play the music of perhaps the most heralded post-hardcore band of them all. Ian MacKaye’s songs, after Minor Threat, have always been at least slightly awkward in a really great way, so recreating them is no easy task, but these guys do an exceptionable job.

Read on for five more of the best tribute bands in Colorado.

