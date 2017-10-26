New Rock Club Opens in Denver. Its Name? The Venue

Over the past few decades, the building at 1451 Cortez Street has housed a number of bars, including Bottle Caps, Brewski’s, Hiccups and, most recently, Buckin’ Harley’s, which opened in 2009 and closed a few months ago. After some extensive renovations, the space will now host The Venue (yes, that's the venue's name), which opens this weekend.

Brett Braun (former co-owner of the Wash), his wife, Pamela, and Everett Dickensheet are partners in the Venue, which celebrates its grand opening on Saturday. October 28, with a concert headlined by Jack Russell’s Great White. Dickensheet says they’re designing the 250-capacity spot to be something of a miniature Fillmore Auditorium as far as atmosphere goes. The new spot will include hanging chandeliers.

Dickensheet says everything in the place is brand-new, including a bigger sound and lighting system, tables, chairs and bar equipment. The stage is bigger as well.