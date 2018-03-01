 


Westword Music Showcase Announces 2018 Headliners
Galantis

Westword Staff | March 1, 2018 | 10:32am
AA

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood from noon to 10 p.m. on June 23, 2018, but we're announcing the first round of national headliners today!

Then, two weeks from now, we'll reveal the local acts nominated by more than 200 people in the music business, from promoters to fans and musicians. At least half of those bands and musicians will play at the Music Showcase, too.

Here are the national acts currently on the bill and more will be announced soon:

Galantis

Bonobo

The Front Bottoms

Joywave

MAGIC GIANT

Sunflower Bean 

Tickets for the 2018 Westword Music Showcase go on sale Saturday, March 10. A general admission ticket gets you access to all participating venues, including two outdoor stages, and the merchandise village. The VIP experience includes access to all Showcase venues, a VIP entrance to the outdoor area, special viewing spaces by the two main stages, and a VIP retreat, where you’ll get two free beers from Coors Light and have access to shaded seating, VIP restrooms and premium food vendors from which you can purchase snacks. VIP tickets are 21+ only.

Go online for tickets and more information.

