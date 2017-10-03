Airport Concessionaire Rips Off RiNo Name for a Cash Landing

RiNo didn’t exist when Denver International Airport opened in 1995. Ten years later, two artists/entrepreneurs who worked in the River North area of Five Points decided not only to give their neighborhood a nickname, but to create an official art district in what today is the hottest part of town. Hoping to heat up their own reputations, locations far from the original have since slapped on the RiNo label: a building for sale on Welton Street, still the heart of Five Points; a loft in LoDo, which was the hottest part of town when the airport opened. And now...the airport itself?

Denver International Airport is about to embark on a $1.8 billion renovation of Jeppesen Terminal that will move security out of the Great Hall and into the north section of level five, where once-bustling, now-empty airline counters reflect the new reality of how people travel. That will free up a vast expanse to take advantage of how people shop when they’re a captive market. Great Hall Partners, a private consortium led by Spanish company Ferrovial Airports, will fill the terminal with new concessions, collecting 20 percent of the income during a 34-year contract with the city. But while surrendering control for that long sounds silly, would it be any better for the city to take the lead?

The airport’s concession program has never been a thing of beauty. Marked by charges of nepotism and just plain overcharging, the shops were a disappointment from the start. In recent years, the airport has worked at bringing in better stores, even ventures with local connections: Root Down’s restaurant on Concourse C has earned raves from travelers around the globe; the Tattered Cover name, if not vast stock, is represented; and DIA even gave the nod to a tiny craft-beer kiosk (though we still thirst for a Colorado craft-beer store where passengers who’ve already gone through security can load up on souvenirs of this state’s liquid assets). But still, today the Greetings From Colorado store is selling “Colorado-style” socks and T-shirts with Colorado symbols...made in Nicaragua.