Denver Is Getting Cheaper...Sort Of.

The high cost of housing in this city was a hot topic in 2017, but Denver is now the eighteenth-most-expensive real estate market in the country, down two places from sixteenth in December, according to Zumper. Prices for one-bedroom residences fell by nearly 3 percent, to $1,370, while two-bedrooms remain at $1,810.
According to another online apartment-rental site, Apartment List, rent prices declined .8 percent over the past month, but have increased by about 2 percent from this time last year.
An increase in rent prices, however slight, might churn your stomach, but consider the national average. "Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 2.7 percent," according to Apartment List, which considers U.S. Census Bureau data to determine median rent statics.
Mostly, be glad you aren't in California: The Golden State has five of the ten most expensive cities for one-bedroom rentals in the country, with San Jose, L.A. and San Diego seeing 10 percent increases in rent year over year.
Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth is the largest in the metro area, with a 5.8 percent increase. A median two-bedroom in the Denver suburb costs $1,640, a one-bedroom $1,310. That's nothing compared to Lone Tree, the most expensive of the largest cities in the metro. There the two-bedroom median is $1,930, a 1 percent decrease over the last month but a near 1 percent increase year over year.
If you're dead set on living in a suburb, consider Thornton. Denver's neighbor to the north "has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.1 percent. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,770, while one-bedrooms go for $1,400," according to Apartment List.
And, again, be glad you aren't in California. For many reasons.
