Denver Is Getting Cheaper...Sort Of.

The high cost of housing in this city was a hot topic in 2017, but Denver is now the eighteenth-most-expensive real estate market in the country, down two places from sixteenth in December, according to Zumper. Prices for one-bedroom residences fell by nearly 3 percent, to $1,370, while two-bedrooms remain at $1,810.

According to another online apartment-rental site, Apartment List, rent prices declined .8 percent over the past month, but have increased by about 2 percent from this time last year.

An increase in rent prices, however slight, might churn your stomach, but consider the national average. "Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 2.7 percent," according to Apartment List, which considers U.S. Census Bureau data to determine median rent statics.