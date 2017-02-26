menu

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?

Peace, Love and Pissed Off: Catch Up on Recent Protest Action


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?

Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 7:39 a.m.
By Westword Staff
How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?EXPAND
Colorado Politics via YouTube
A A

Much like they did during the Obama administration, angry constituents are taking to town hall meetings to air their grievances with the current president. But instead of angry tea partiers heckling Democrats, this time it's irate Democrats yelling at Republicans.

No one's feeling the heat more in Colorado than Republican senator Cory Gardner, who hasn't scheduled any town hall meetings this year — but who has made several public appearances nonetheless. As we wrote last year, Gardner reluctantly endorsed Donald Trump, then backed off him entirely after the infamous "grab ’em by the pussy" video.

Keep reading for five stories (and one slideshow) about Gardner's moves in the Trump era.

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

1. Senator Cory Gardner a No-Show at Energetic, Rowdy, Packed Town Hall

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?
YouTube

2. Cory Gardner Town Hall in Denver to Go On Whether He Shows Up or Not

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?EXPAND
YouTube

3. Cory Gardner Took $49.8K From Betsy DeVos and Family Before Confirming Her

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?
Brandon Marshall

4. Meet Three Colorado Politicos Who Like Trump's Refugee Ban

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?
HBO via YouTube

5. After Dumping Trump, Cory Gardner Gets Crushed by HBO's John Oliver Anyway

How Has Senator Cory Gardner Handled Hurricane Trump?
Brandon Marshall

6. Any Difference Between Saying You'll Vote for Donald Trump and Endorsing Him?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >