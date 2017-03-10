Rise With Standing Rock at Native Nations March in Denver Today

Dakota Access Pipeline protest outside the Colorado Capitol on September 8, 2016. Kyle Harris

The Denver protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline started over six month ago. And although most of the campers have left the banks of the river, the protests aren't about to stop.

All week, Native Americans have been protesting President Donald Trump's position on the controversial North Dakota pipeline. Now, in solidarity with this morning's Rise With Standing Rock Native Nations March in Washington, D.C., there will be a Native Nations March on Denver.

The march will start at 4 p.m. at Sunken Gardens Park, 1099 Speer Boulevard, then head to the Colorado State Capitol for a rally; afterward, participants are invited to join Cafe Cultura at the Denver City Parish, 1212 Mariposa Street.

Camp at Standing Rock, Thanksgiving 2016. Kate McKee Simmons

The march is hosted by Denver in Solidarity-All Nations Rising; find details on the event Facebook page.