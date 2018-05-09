Brewability Lab Founder to Open Pizzability in Cherry Creek

A unique craft brewery with a mission to train and employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) will soon expand into the pizza business. Tiffany Fixter, founder of Brewability Lab, has taken over the garden-level space formerly occupied by Extreme Pizza at 250 Steele Street in Cherry Creek, and hopes to open Pizzability there in mid-June.

Pizzability will follow the Brewability Lab's mission of creating jobs for those with IDD; Fixter also plans to make the place far more accessible than other restaurants in order to serve a broader customer base. Fixter says she applied for and received special mill-levy funds for people with IDD through Rocky Mountain Human Services to help cover the opening of the restaurant. The funding will allow her to employ thirty more people with IDD and will also help pay for visual menus (for those unable to read), a Braille wall, special-needs silverware to assist both customers and employees, and bathrooms with added sanitary options. "We want to go above and beyond and provide what families really need," Fixter explains.

"We also really want to have purposeful pizza," she adds. She's already working with a Colorado farm that employs people with IDD to provide produce for toppings, and she's researching wineries, cheese makers and even a toilet-paper manufacturer with similar goals. At the start, Pizzability will have four Brewability Lab beers on tap.