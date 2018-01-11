Sour-Beer Specialist Casey Brewing Has a New Brewhouse on Tap

Since founding Casey Brewing & Blending in 2014, owner Troy Casey has focused primarily on the "Blending" part of his company's name. Casey makes his wort — unfermented beer — at other mountain breweries, including Bonfire, Roaring Fork and Capital Creek, then trucks it back to Glenwood Springs, where he ages it in a variety of wooden barrels with wild yeasts and bacteria strains. He then blends the barreled beer, often with Colorado fruit. The results are sour and wild beers that people will wait in line for hours to get.

Later this year, though, Casey will begin brewing his own wort on a seven-barrel system that should give him a chance to spend more time making beer and less time driving mountain roads.

"We always wanted our own brewhouse, but for a long time we didn't know where it was going to be," Casey explains. He figured it would have to be in a separate building from the one he currently leases at 3421 Grand Avenue, in Glenwood. But after an offer for a second building fell through, Casey asked himself, "Why am I trying to make this so complicated?" — and decided to squeeze the brewery into his existing space.