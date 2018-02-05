Dish of the Week: Cox's Orange Pippin Cider at Haykin Family Cider

A new restaurant can wow first-time visitors with flashy food; a chef can pull out all the stops for a one-time tasting menu. But can they keep it up over time? Quality and consistency over months and years are what separate the great eatery from the flash in the pan. But cider is a different story: the apple harvest may have been months ago and what's now in the bottle is what the cider maker must rely on to attract customers for the remainder of the year. There's no room to tinker, no such thing as a second chance at a first impression.

The first sip in the tasting room at Aurora's brand-new Haykin Family Cider (located at 12001 East 33rd Avenue, in a semi-industrial area just minutes from the hot new Stanley Marketplace and the restaurants of Eastbridge Stapleton) is a revelation. An heirloom apple called Cox's Orange Pippen, grown on the Western Slope by Ela Family Farms, is the star of one of several single-apple ciders made by Daniel and Talia Haykin. The word "orange" in the apple's unwieldy name hints at what's in the bottle, because notes of orange zest ride along with the lively effervescence of the cider. Described as "medium" on Haykin's dry-to-sweet scale, the Cox's Orange Pippen cider floods the palate with refreshing tartness, a touch of sugar and a complex blend of tropical fruits, much like a German spätlese riesling.