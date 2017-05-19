menu

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project Opens Saturday With a Worldly Focus

The Post's Brewmaster, Bryan Selders, Is Heading Back to Dogfish Head


Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8:29 a.m.
By Jonathan Shikes
Intrepid Sojourner will have thirteen beers on tap.
Intrepid Sojourner will have thirteen beers on tap.
Jonathan Shikes
A A

Punch your round-the-world ticket tomorrow when Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Denver's newest brewery, opens its doors for the first the time at 925 West Eighth Avenue in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Founded by Ben Gettinger and former 105 West brewer Andrew Moore, the brewery will have thirteen of Moore's beers on tap, running the gamut in terms of colors, styles, favors and ingredients. But almost all of them will feature internationally inspired twists or ingredients added to traditional beer styles.

Andrew Moore will put a worldly spin on his beers.
Andrew Moore will put a worldly spin on his beers.
Jonathan Shikes

And while you should probably try the garlic amber, just to say you did, making a decision after that will be tough. Beers on tap for the opening include a lovely Basil IPA; a delicate but powerful Belgian-style Lavender Tripel; a sweeter Turkish Coffee Foreign Export stout made with cardamom and sweet orange peel; a smokey Polish Grätzer; a peaty Strong Scotch Ale; a Chamomile Hefe-Wit; and an American Brown, among others.

"One of the reasons we waited to open was because we wanted to have that many," says Moore, formerly an archaeologist working in Turkey, Jordan and Greece before moving to Colorado to become a brewer.

The 2,200-square-foot brewery includes a seven-barrel brewing system and a taproom with an international travel motif. One wall is decorated by an artsy map of the world, while another has vintage suitcases that will serve as shelves. The bar is topped with inlaid maps of Colorado.

Intrepid Sojourner's grand opening begins tomorrow at noon and the brewery will be open daily after that. Keep reading for more photos.

Andrew Moore (center) and Ben Gettinger (right) get ready for opening day.
Andrew Moore (center) and Ben Gettinger (right) get ready for opening day.
Jonathan Shikes
Vintage suitcases decorate one wall...
Vintage suitcases decorate one wall...
Jonathan Shikes
...while a world map is showcased on another.
...while a world map is showcased on another.
Jonathan Shikes
A small patio overlooks busy Eighth Avenue.
A small patio overlooks busy Eighth Avenue.
Jonathan Shikes
Brewing has been underway for some time to ramp up for opening day.
Brewing has been underway for some time to ramp up for opening day.
Jonathan Shikes
The founders of Intrepid Sojourner.
The founders of Intrepid Sojourner.
Jonathan Shikes
The bar is inlaid with a Colorado map.
The bar is inlaid with a Colorado map.
Jonathan Shikes
Jonathan Shikes
Jonathan Shikes is a contributor at Westword who writes about business and beer news.
Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project
925 W. Eighth Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80204

720-572-5172

www.sojournerbeers.com

