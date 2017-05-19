Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project Opens Saturday With a Worldly Focus

EXPAND Intrepid Sojourner will have thirteen beers on tap. Jonathan Shikes

Punch your round-the-world ticket tomorrow when Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Denver's newest brewery, opens its doors for the first the time at 925 West Eighth Avenue in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Founded by Ben Gettinger and former 105 West brewer Andrew Moore, the brewery will have thirteen of Moore's beers on tap, running the gamut in terms of colors, styles, favors and ingredients. But almost all of them will feature internationally inspired twists or ingredients added to traditional beer styles.

EXPAND Andrew Moore will put a worldly spin on his beers. Jonathan Shikes

And while you should probably try the garlic amber, just to say you did, making a decision after that will be tough. Beers on tap for the opening include a lovely Basil IPA; a delicate but powerful Belgian-style Lavender Tripel; a sweeter Turkish Coffee Foreign Export stout made with cardamom and sweet orange peel; a smokey Polish Grätzer; a peaty Strong Scotch Ale; a Chamomile Hefe-Wit; and an American Brown, among others.

"One of the reasons we waited to open was because we wanted to have that many," says Moore, formerly an archaeologist working in Turkey, Jordan and Greece before moving to Colorado to become a brewer.

The 2,200-square-foot brewery includes a seven-barrel brewing system and a taproom with an international travel motif. One wall is decorated by an artsy map of the world, while another has vintage suitcases that will serve as shelves. The bar is topped with inlaid maps of Colorado.

Intrepid Sojourner's grand opening begins tomorrow at noon and the brewery will be open daily after that. Keep reading for more photos.

EXPAND Andrew Moore (center) and Ben Gettinger (right) get ready for opening day. Jonathan Shikes

EXPAND Vintage suitcases decorate one wall... Jonathan Shikes

...while a world map is showcased on another. Jonathan Shikes

A small patio overlooks busy Eighth Avenue. Jonathan Shikes

Brewing has been underway for some time to ramp up for opening day. Jonathan Shikes

The founders of Intrepid Sojourner. Jonathan Shikes