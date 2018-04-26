Long Table Brewhouse Opens in Park Hill With Neighborly Intentions

There isn't a long table inside Long Table Brewhouse — the space is just too small. But the thought is there.

On Saturday, April 28, Long Table will open at 2895 Fairfax Street. Surrounded by homes, it is tucked into the corner of a small retail strip that will get some big company next year when the planned $25 million Park Hill Commons project brings a four-story row of condos, offices and restaurants. A park is also in the works.

"Our idea was that we've had many treasured, shared experiences around long tables, and we feel like that idea resonates with the way the community here feels as well," says brewery co-owner Chris Cunningham, a chemical engineer who moved to Denver in 2006 with his wife, Tauna Rignall.