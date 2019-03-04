DCPA Announces 2019-2020 Broadway Season

Quentin Oliver Lee and Eva Tavares in The Phantom of the Opera .

This morning, March 4, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2019-2020 season subscription shows, along with a handful of other productions.

The lineup includes such Broadway mainstays as Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady, in addition to touring shows like Hamilton, Blue Man Group and The Book of Mormon.

The productions included in the season subscription are: