4
Quentin Oliver Lee and Eva Tavares in The Phantom of the Opera.EXPAND
Matthew Murphy

DCPA Announces 2019-2020 Broadway Season

Kyle Harris | March 4, 2019 | 12:34pm
This morning, March 4, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2019-2020 season subscription shows, along with a handful of other productions.

The lineup includes such Broadway mainstays as Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady, in addition to touring shows like Hamilton, Blue Man Group and The Book of Mormon.

The productions included in the season subscription are:

Miss Saigon
September 10 to 22, 2019
Buell Theatre

The Improvised Shakespeare Company
October 15, 2019, to March 22, 2020
Garner Galleria Theatre

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
December 23, 2019, to January 5, 2020
Buell Theatre

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical
January 28 to February 9, 2020
Buell Theatre

The SpongeBob Musical
March 10 to 22, 2020
Buell Theatre

Mean Girls
March 25 to April 12, 2020
Buell Theatre

My Fair Lady
July 15 to 26, 2020
Buell Theatre

The Band’s Visit
July 29 to August 9, 2020
Buell Theatre

Added attractions not included in the season subscription include:

It's Not You, It's Me — The Second City
July 31 to August 25, 2019
Garner Galleria Theatre

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
September 4 to 22, 2019
Garner Galleria Theatre

Blue Man Group
October 22 to 27, 2019
Buell Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera
November 6 to 17, 2019
Buell Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar
November 26 to December 1. 2019
Buell Theatre

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
December 3 to 8, 2019
Buell Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
December 14 and 15, 2019
Buell Theatre

RENT Twentieth Anniversary Tour
February 28 to March 1, 2020
Buell Theatre

Disney’s The Lion King
May 13 to June 14, 2020
Buell Theatre

The Book of Mormon
June 9 to 28, 2020
The Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Hamilton
August 12 to October 4, 2020
Buell Theatre

People with 2019-2020 DCPA subscriptions will have early access to purchasing Hamilton tickets and other attractions starting March 18.

Currently, season subscriptions are only available to 2018-2019 season subscribers through April 7. New subscriptions are not available, but to sign up for the waiting list, go to the DCPA mailing list sign-up page.

For more information and tickets, go to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

