September First Friday: All the Hot Spots to Hit This Weekend

Jody Herrera and Frank Blazquez, “Her Depth is only fully portrayed when her darkest shadows are present,” oil painting on wood. Jody Herrera and Frank Blazquez

The Denver area’s prime season for mural fests unfolds this month, when artists from our region and across the nation arrive to apply fresh paint to waiting walls in Boulder, Aurora and at Denver’s Crush Walls. Get in the mood for street art now at Alto Gallery, where five Latina muralists — from Denver, Miami, New Mexico, San Diego and Los Angeles — will show off their trademark imagery for Sueña. Guest curator Lorenzo Talcott and artists Amanda Valdes, Chelsea Lewinski, Diana "DidiRok" Contreras, Jodie "Chromaj" Herrera and Michelle "Mr. B Baby" Ruby will give a free artist talk and walk-through, which ends with what promises to be a spirited Q&A. Alto recommends staying afterward for a session of the Ragland Library’s LoUD (Library of Unity & Diversity) concert series, offering four bands between 1 and 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Thomas Carr, “Temple of Azathoth, Sarkomand, from the lost expedition to the Plateau of Leng, 1932.” Courtesy of the artist

Tammy Yancey and other CHAC artists get real about their Chicano heritage. Tammy Yancey

click to enlarge A photo taken by Regan Rosburg while studying the effects of climate change in the Arctic. Regan Rosburg

click to enlarge Charly Faso composes drawings from tiny matchsticks. Charly Fasano

click to enlarge The alchemy of Shaylen Amanda Broughton's Shaylen Amanda Broughton

click to enlarge Mallory Hart, “Star Cats” print. Mallory Hart

click to enlarge Richard Burkett

