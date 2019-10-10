Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

Snow is coming down, but don't let that discourage you from getting out and enjoying everything this city has to offer...including a couple of free events held in conjunction with the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual convention. That kicks off today, so grab your coat and gloves, and get ready to enjoy the five best free events this weekend.



Past Forward Opening Plenary

Thursday, October 10, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel, Plaza Ballroom, 1550 Court Place

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is holding its annual conference in Denver this year, and while most of the programs in Past Forward 2019 are open only to convention registrants, the public is welcome at two big events. The confab kicks off with a look at historic preservation in Denver, with former mayors Wellington Webb and Federico Pena joining developer Dana Crawford, National Trust CEO Paul Edmundson and Barb Pahl, senior vice president of field services for the National Trust, talking about the local preservation champions who made it happen. Admission is free; find out more here.

The Funny Thing About Love

Thursday, October 10, 6 p.m.

891 14th Street

Singleling, It's Just Lunch and Elite Private Search are hosting a free evening of mixing and mingling with Denver singles. As an icebreaker, three of Denver's best comedians — Vanessa Valerio, Christie Buchele and Sammy Anzer — will hit the stage, giving you plenty to talk about with your potential partner. Admission is free, but you must RSVP here.

Celebrate Women's History

Saturday, October 12, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

This marquee presentation on women's history is a culmination of the PastForward conference conversations about representation, visibility and inclusion. The event includes talks and performances by Native American advocate Ada Deer, historian Tiya Miles and self-described "Southern Gothic" singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, as well as plenty of mixing and mingling. It's all free; find out more here.

Kodaly and Coconut Crispies

Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m.

Highlands Events Center, 2945 Julian Street

The Highlands Square Ensemble is presenting a free, family-friendly chamber music concert with string trios by Zoltan Kodaly and Antonin Dvorak. But that's not all: the musicians also offer commentary and serves treats while mingling with the audience during intermission. It's all free, and the program will be repeated (without snacks) at the Clyfford Still Museum on Sunday, October 13, at 1 and 2 p.m. (Those performances are free with paid admission to the museum.)

Barks & Brews

Saturday, October 12, noon to 3 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Boulevard, Castle Rock

By Saturday the snow should be gone, which means it will be a perfect time to take your pooch to the annual Barks & Brews at the Outlets at Castle Rock. There will be live entertainment, including music and face-painting, as well as a variety of pet vendors offering complimentary treats and services for canines. Meanwhile, adult humans can indulge in craft beer for a $5 donation to Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (one brew per donation).



Know of a great free event that belongs in a future list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.