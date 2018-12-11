Michelle Obama Adds Signing at Tattered Cover

Michelle Obama will be at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, December 13, for "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama"; Reese Witherspoon will moderate the talk.

But before that appearance, the former first lady will be at the Tattered Cover at 2526 East Colfax Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on the 13th to sign copies of her bestselling book, Becoming.

And you might be able to see her there, if you follow the rules on this last-second addition to the schedule: A limited number of wristbands for event access will be available with the purchase of Becoming ($32.50), starting at 9 a.m. MST Wednesday, December 12. Books with wristbands will be available for purchase online only, through this link. Each wristband will admit one (children under fifteen may accompany an adult with a wristband). No wristbands will be sold at the store or over the phone.

Because of security, the lower level of the Colfax store will be closed from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 13; only people with wristbands will be admitted. Michelle Obama is slated to appear at 2:30 p.m.

To see if you can still snag tickets to Michelle Obama's 8 p.m. December 13 appearance at the Pepsi Center, go to altitudetickets.com.