See New Art: Spring Shows at MCA Denver, a Marie Gibbons Salute and Mo’ Mo’ Mo’Print!

Mo’Print leads the way in this weekend’s gallery news, with exhibitions large and small opening at co-ops, indies, museums and more. On top of that, MCA Denver has parties for three new shows, Rick C Riggans muses on the dinghy at Lane Meyer Projects and Brian Fouhy hosts a backyard exhibition.
Megan Morgan and Chris Hoehle, Grain & Fiber
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Through March 31
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 9, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Valkarie mounts a paired show by multidisciplinary artist Megan Morgan and Chris Hoehle, who blends woodturning to create sculptural works both functional and nonfunctional. Morgan nods to Mo’Print with a series of monoprints and other print-based works, some of them co-produced with printmaker Joey Kerlin, all alongside her popular sculptural fiber works. Hoehle’s presentation includes wall hangings called “Ripples,” as well as handsome platters, bowls and vases. In addition, guest artist James Dormer chips in with a show of abstract lithographs that he says express the subconscious experience of nature.
Gallery Glimpses: Curatorial Insights
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Arts, 1201 Bannock Street,
Thursday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first Thursday of every month
Free with Museum Admission, $10 to $12, here
The gorgeous overload of objects and art on view inside the Kirkland Museum can be daunting, but as of 2024, there’s a new way to learn more about the collection, a little bit at a time. Offered throughout the day on the first Thursday of the month at no additional cost, Gallery Glimpses: Curatorial Insights focuses on a different gallery each month, with tours starting on the hour, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. In March, learn about Colorado impressionism in Art Nouveau Gallery 4. No reservations are necessary.
Gala Porras-Kim: A Hand in Nature
Steven J. Yazzie: Meandered
Ken Gun Min: The Lost Paradise
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Exhibitions: Friday, March 8, through May 26
Spring Exhibition Opening Party: Friday, March 8, 7:30 to 10 p.m. (VIP Reception: 6 to 7:30 p.m.); Admission: $30 ($65 VIP) at Eventbrite
MCA Denver welcomes a new trio of solo exhibitions based on the entwined relationship of nature and the landscape with the realm of the earth sciences. Three artists — Gala Porras-Kim, Steven J. Yazzie and Ken Gun Min — showcase that correlation with their works selected for the show, which is organized by MCA associate curator Leilani Lynch. Porras-Kim conveys the topic with unusual science-related media, including salt-saturated concrete or local humidity-induced water dripping its way into paintings. Meanwhile, Yazzie physically engulfs himself into elements of the landscape to create a multimedia array of works, and Min paints real and imagined landscapes that address human issues. See their separate shows first at the opening party, or view them without distractions at MCA through May 26.
Mo’Print: Power to the Print
BRDG Project, 3300 Tejon Street
Friday, March 8, through April 2
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 6 to 9 p.m.
The BRDG Project’s Power to the Print echoes the excellent Mo’Print show Pressing for Change at the Center for Visual Art MSUD, but with a wider focus on print media’s role in exacting social change at the community level. Also confined specifically to work by Colorado artists, the exhibition, curated by Margaret DeKoven and Sarah Wallace Scott, is supported by two free drop-in workshops — a Democratic Screen-Printing Station on March 9, 3-5:30 p.m., and a Letterpress Workshop on March 15, 6-7 p.m. — plus a wheat-pasting demo by Koko Bayer on March 9 from 6-7 p.m. Find details here.
Dinghy
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
Friday, March 8 through April 28
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. to late
Dinghy, an exhibition from Rick C Riggans, a favorite artist of Lane Meyer Projects curator Brooke Tomiello’s, opens this week on the premise of a type of boat, the lowly dinghy, and no other description. But Riggans has a style of combining print, screenprinting, collage, cartoons and random imagery on various marked and washed abstract surfaces. Piece together the elements and deeper intent will begin to shine through.
Mo'Print: The Mirror Cracked
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA),
Friday, March 8, through April 19
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 4 to 7 p.m.
DAVA’s latest youth art-mentoring program took on Mo’Print’s ideals to work with young artists on print-related projects for different age groups. Their resulting works, including drypoints, collagraphs, foam prints and rubber-block prints, will be on view in the lobby. The Mirror Cracked is a curated Mo’Print group exhibition assembled by Paloma Jimenez and Genevieve Waller of the local art publication DARIA: Denver Art Review, Inquiry, and Analysis, with more sophisticated work inspired by symbolic visual languages by the all-star printmakers Mary Lynn Baird, Maddie Christian, Miriam Dubinsky, Rick Griffith, Laura Grossett, Georgia Luckiw, Dianna Miguez and Mami Yamamoto.
Mo’Print: Los Fantasmas Artist Collective, Ectoplasmas de los Fantasmas
Degas Dancers: An Exhibit Auction to benefit Centennial State Ballet in the South Gallery (through April 7)
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Friday, March 8, through May 3
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 6 to 8 p.m. (artist remarks, 6:30 p.m.)
Secondary Reception and Artist Talk: March 24, 3 to 5 p.m. (artist talk at 3 p.m.)
Firehouse worked with the Los Fantasmas Artist Collective, which Chicano artists began in Denver during the late ’90s in response to the discrimination of BIPOC artists in the formal art world, to mount Ectoplasmas de los Fantasmas. The Mo’Print show makes visual references to the sense of being unseen while providing services for the privileged class in works both individual and collaborative. The core group of Tony Diego, Carlos Fresquez, Grace Gutierrez, Josiah Lee Lopez, Izzy Lozano and Justin Maes (Gutierrez also curated) will gather on March 24 for a mid-show reception and artist talk that will no doubt swing between serious and humorous thoughts.
In the South Gallery, Firehouse debuts plein air interpretations of Degas Dancers that will be auctioned off to benefit the Centennial State Ballet. The auction begins Friday and runs through through April 7.
Flor y Canto
Art Contained del Sol Studios, 3058 West 55th Avenue
Friday, March 8, through March 30; open Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 8 p.m.
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
CHAC Gallery collaborated with the hosting Art Contained Del Sol Collective for this visual celebration of Flor y Canto, an ancient Meso-American festival of life, flower and song. Housed in a pair of forty-foot metal containers in northwest Denver near Regis University, the privately owned gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays, from 4-8 p.m., through March 30, or by appointment (720-331-8768).
Mud Club, Perseverance: Clay Works
Joy Redstone, Sunshine Daydream
Dreamscapes in the Member Gallery
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, March 8, through April 14
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
A large swath of Denver’s community of ceramic artists remember the legacy of the late Marie EvB Gibbons, who not only produced her own singular body of well-loved and quirky clay sculpture, but also shared techniques and ideas as a clay instructor. Several classmates from her workshops eventually joined the Mud Club to meet, chat and create together over work tables, and they’ve never quite left the fold. The current group will host a show at Next Gallery as guest artists inspired and incentivized by their time in her fold, with a fair amount of Gibbons’s work also on display, courtesy of her family and friends.
Also at Next this week: Joy Redstone’s Sunshine Daydream, a flower-filled beauty of show comprising photographs and assemblages, and a Next member show, Dreamscapes, which explores the stuff of dreams.
Mo'Print Open Show
Members Print Show
Edge Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, March 8, through March 24
Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
Closing Reception and Mo’Print Artist Print Swap: Sunday, March 24, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; RSVP by email here
Edge gives it all up for Mo’Print with a pair of print shows, one by open entry and the other for members only. The culmination is Edge’s own biennial Mo'Print Print Swap event, which invites any printmaker to bring in their work and swap with others of their ilk — just one advantage of some varieties of printmaking, which can be done in multiples at a low cost. An RSVP is suggested (see above).
Yard Work
Private Location (message @fouhy on Instagram for location for address)
Saturday, March 10, 2 to 8 p.m.
Photographer Brian Fouhy, known for his Occupied urinal series, is also a friend to numerous Colorado-based artists, whom he cheerleads through his one-day, backyard sculpture pop-ups, Yard Work. In its third iteration, participants include the all-star crew of Scotty Burgess, Joseph Coniff, Laura Conway, Tobias Fike, Risa Friedman, Agnes Ma, Jared David Paul, Laura Lee Shill, Kenzie Sitterud, Phillip Stearns and others.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected].