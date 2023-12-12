Prismajic Opens Permanent Immersive Yeti Installation in Lakewood

Shiki, Denver's very own yeti, was last spotted in 2020, surrounded by glowing fairy lights and curiously peeking out from behind an aspen tree in the Shiki Dreams immersive art pop-up at the Prismajic studio at 2219 East 21st Avenue. It was considered an artistic masterwork that was named fourth-best immersive art exhibit by USA Today in 2021. Now Shiki fans can explore his mystical, natural home, venture into the yeti's dreams and escape into the blissful universe of Prismajic in a permanent, expanded version of Shiki Dreams that opens in Lakewood on Friday, December 15.
Shiki — which means "four seasons" in Japanese — is the brainchild of the immersive art and entertainment company Prismajic. Company co-founders Jennifer Mosquera and Eric Jaenike created the parent company Artistry Events and Design (AED), an art-forward design firm, in 2012. AED was rebranded as Prismajic in 2017, and the company shifted its focus to the creation of beautiful, sensory immersive installations.
"Even at the founding of AED, we knew we wanted to do our own large-scale art projects, but we knew we didn't have the skill set for that," Jaenike says, explaining the reason for the rebrand. "So we founded AED with the specific intent of using that as a launch point to create our own experiences. AED was the vehicle through which we acquired the personnel, knowledge, materials, processes and teams to create.
"Immersive art allows you to harness the power of [every medium]," he adds, noting that the installations can "engage with people through a number of senses, and that creates the most powerful emotional response. As a tool, when [immersive art] is done right, it's so moving and able to change people's perspectives."
"I love physiology and philosophy and psychology, and so all of these things kind of came together," says Mosquera, who is the team's creative leader. "You would interface with these natural archetypes — so, a cave, fire, water, wind, that sort of thing. And then we would create a metaphor based on what Mother Nature was telling you, and then the human condition and how that is a parallel to these things that happen in nature."
Mosquera comes up with the installation ideas, often pulling inspiration from a collection of images, and sends them to Prismajic's team of artists, who create the artistic renderings as a group. "I don't think we have one actual piece in any of the exhibits we've ever done where only one artist has touched it," she emphasizes.
By early 2020, Natura Obscura was closed, and Mosquera and Jaenike planned to lease the Elvis Cinema in Arvada as a permanent exhibit location. They opened the Shiki Dreams pop-up in their studio as a filler project while finalizing their leasing agreement, embellishing the story of the mythical Shiki, one of the many forest creatures showcased in Natura Obscura.
"We had a movie theater in mind. It had eight theaters, 25,000 square feet; it was going to be the seven chakras and your aura," Jaenike says, describing the real estate he and Mosquera were planning to lease. A few weeks before they signed, the pandemic hit, and Prismajic canceled the deal. "We had no idea when things would reopen, in what capacity or under what conditions," Jaenike says, explaining why they decided not to lease.
Despite the pandemic, the pair kept the pop-up Shiki Dreams exhibit open and allowed socially distant viewings. According to Jaenike, "One of the few benefits of the pandemic was that it did limit the attendance at the original Shiki Dreams, so we felt there was a great audience that hadn't seen it yet."
"We are going to be exploring all the different colors of the rainbow, all the different chakras and using...metaphors to bring that meaning forward without it being in your face," Mosquera says. "So we will do a red room, which, in the chakra world, is about fear. And then we will address what fear is in the human condition."
"I very much believe in meeting people where they are," Jaenike adds. "So if someone wants to just have a really cool, visceral art experience, they can come and experience Shiki Dreams at that level. Or if they want to take deeper dives and really look for metaphor and meaning, they can approach it at that level, as well."
In Shiki's Real World, visitors explore Shiki's hut, a ramshackle building painfully constructed from reclaimed fence and polyurethane, and "see what his world is comprised of and what surrounds him," Mosquera says. The other rooms are "expressions of some of the artifacts that you'll find in his main room, and that will give birth to a dream. Just like all of us when we dream, something from your mundane life makes it into the dream," she continues.
"And then it's: What would a natural, mythical creature think of some of these man-made concepts?" Mosquera adds. "So the cardboard room, for instance, is an exploration of man-made crates and boxes. And he's a Yeti who lives in the woods, so that's a weird concept for him." The cardboard art, shown in the Curiosity space, depicts a city of birds, illustrating the idea of blending the created and natural worlds.
The original Shiki Dreams armed visitors with headphones and an app that animated parts of the exhibit. But Prismajic is moving away from this version of augmented reality, choosing instead to incorporate the technology into the exhibit, providing the same interactive elements without the distraction of a phone.
Mosquera's favorite aspect of Shiki Dreams is watching visitors relax, engage with the story and release their inner child. "It's like this great unification of who we are," she says. "You give somebody one of those flashlights and then you hide things in a room, and it quickly transforms anybody into a younger version of themselves, as a kid going and exploring with a flashlight.
"That metamorphosis and alchemization of people's energy, once they get in the experience, is one of my favorite things to see," she concludes. "People acting like kids, getting curious, discovering. They light up, and it's super fun to watch. We help people find their magic."
Shiki Dreams opens at noon Friday, December 15, and continues from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, $24-$28, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Suite 359B, Lakewood, prismajic.com.