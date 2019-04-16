Sesame Street Is Turning Fifty and Throwing a Free Denver Show

Sesame Street is turning fifty. To celebrate half a century of entertainment, fun and puppetry, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show, is coming to town this summer.

On the visit, the organization will demonstrate all of its educational initiatives, meet with elected officials, discuss pressing issues facing children and families, and even film a new Sesame Street segment focused on what kids love about the Denver area.

“For fifty years, Sesame has championed the values of equity and inclusion, while supporting the growth and development of children in our city,” says Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement announcing the visit. “Denver is proud to welcome Sesame Street to town this July, and we can’t wait to celebrate all the ways that Sesame, and local organizations, continue to make a meaningful difference.”

Sesame Workshop will be in Denver Thursday, July 18, through Saturday, July 20.

“This summer’s road trip, and our visit to the Denver area, will demonstrate the power of media to engage and teach — something Sesame Workshop has focused on from the very beginning,” says Steve Youngwood, the group's chief operating officer and president of media and education, in announcing the road show. “As we celebrate our decades of impact and look ahead to the next fifty years, Sesame Street’s timeless lessons remain the same: Everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, is equally deserving of respect, opportunity, and joy.”

Sesame Workshop will hold events in the following cities in addition to Denver:

New York, NY: Saturday, June 1

Washington, DC: Saturday, June 8

Pittsburgh, PA: Saturday, June 15

Detroit, MI: Saturday, June 22

Chicago, IL: Saturday, June 29

Dallas, TX: Saturday, July 6

Kansas City, MO: Saturday, July 13

Seattle, WA: Saturday, July 27

Los Angeles, CA: Saturday, August 3

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20, Sesame Workshop will host a free event at Arapahoe Community College, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. To register, go to the Sesame Street Road Trip Eventbrite page.