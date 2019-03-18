Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The Mile High City's literary landscape is blossoming this week, with a celebration of kids’ books, as well as more events that celebrate books on gut-trusting business savvy and the fine art of living well with dogs. Here are your five best bets for bookish fun this week.

Amy Rivers, All the Broken People

Tuesday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Colorado author Amy Rivers (Wallflower Blooming) brings her new novel, All the Broken People, to the Boulder Book Store for a reading and signing. The novel deals with the dark truth discovered by a woman with a troubled past, but a near-perfect present — or so she thinks. Kirkus Reviews says that Rivers “artfully conjures a melancholic atmosphere of dread,” and that the book “keeps readers in a state of tantalizing suspense.”

Continue Reading

New World Library

Marc Bekoff and Jessica Pierce, Unleashing Your Dog

Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Two of Colorado’s academic powerhouses come to the Tattered Cover to talk about their new book, Unleashing Your Dog: A Field Guide to Giving Your Canine Companion the Best Life Possible. Bekoff (author of thirty books and University of Colorado Boulder professor emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology) and Pierce (faculty affiliate at the CU Center for Bioethics and Humanities) show that it’s possible to let dogs be dogs without wreaking havoc on our own lives.

EXPAND Career Press

Rick Snyder, Decisive Intuition

Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Rick Snyder, CEO of Invisible Edge, comes to the Boulder Book Store to speak about and sign his new book, Decisive Intuition: Use Your Gut Instincts to Make Smart Business Decisions. The book examines the question that each business leader and manager struggles to answer: How do you train and develop intuitive thinking in a team? Snyder talks about how you can foster the power of the good-business gut.

EXPAND Unnamed Press

Rheea Mukherjee, The Body Myth

Friday, March 22, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Join BookBar in welcoming author Rheea Mukherjee, who comes to Denver to read from and sign her new novel, The Body Myth. The book focuses on Mira, a teacher living in the heart of bustling Suryam, who falls into an intense and volatile friendship with a mysterious woman and her kindly husband. According to Soniah Kamal (Unmarriageable: Pride and Prejudice in Pakistan), the book is “seductive prose” that “explores the depths and boundaries of relationships…and the meaning of intimacy in sickness and health.”

Denver’s Second Annual Children’s Festival of Stories

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highlands Masonic Temple

3550 Federal Boulevard

Free

Join Books to Kids, Inc., partnering with Burning Through Pages, Meow Wolf Denver and Second Star to the Right Books for a daylong free community event all about books for kids of all ages. The second annual Children’s Festival of Stories features creators of kids’ books of all types, from board books for the very young to middle-grade novels. Over forty award-winning authors and illustrators will be on hand to read from, talk about, demonstrate and sign their work. Learn more about the presenters and other information at the festival website.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.