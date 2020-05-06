 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Stay the F*ck Home and Make an Award-Winning FilmEXPAND
Stay the F*ck Home and Make an Award-Winning Film

Lauren Antonoff | May 6, 2020 | 5:55am
Unreal Media, in partnership with Denver Film and SeriesFest, has just announced the Stay the F*ck Home Film Festival.

Stuck-at-home fIlmmakers have until Friday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. to submit a three-to-five-minute film in one of the following categories:

* College Submission
* High School Submission
* Comedy/Musicals
* Drama
* Action
* Horror
* Unscripted Documentary

Other requirements include keeping things clean in accordance with YouTube community policies, and limiting production to your own house and property, in accordance with all quarantine measures as mandated by local, regional and national governments. Films that do not follow these guidelines will be disqualified.

Winners selected in each category will be given a virtual pass to SeriesFest 2020 and have their work screened at the Denver Film Festival. The overall juried winner will also get to walk the red carpet at the Denver Film Festival, and will be awarded a one-on-one session with a film-industry professional.

Judges, who were selected by Unreal Media and its partners, will assess entries based on originality, creativity and a filmmaker's willingness to "put yourself out there."

Instead of charging an entry fee for the competition, Unreal Media is asking participants to donate to Fuel Our Heroes, an organization that has partnered with Children’s Hospital Colorado to provide personal protective equipment, child care, meals and mental health support to health-care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unreal Media has vowed to match a percentage of all Fuel Our Heroes donations.

Winners will be announced on Unreal’s YouTube Channel on May 22.

Submit your film on the Stay the F*ck Home Film Festival website by May 15.

 
Lauren Antonoff is a Denver native dedicated to telling Colorado stories. She loves all things multi-media, and can often be found tinkering in digital collage. She joined the Westword team in 2019, where she serves as the Audience Engagement Editor — connecting people, ideas, and the stories that matter.

