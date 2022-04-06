Support Us

Best Museum for Locals

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Aaron Thackeray

If you grew up in Denver, it's likely you spent some time at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (fka the Denver Museum of Natural History). A favorite destination for school field trips and family outings, it's one museum that kids don't forget: an immersive experience long before there was a name for that. Imaginative youngsters in awe of decades-old museum highlights — such as the dramatic polar bear diorama, monumental dinosaur bones and the constellations displayed on the planetarium ceiling — want to see their favorite displays here again and again, as do certain adults who grew up here.

Best Museum You've Never Heard Of

Museum of Friends

In a small town like Walsenburg, if you come across a museum on the main drag, you expect it to display mining implements or painful reminders of Colorado labor history. Instead, the Museum of Friends is a nonprofit contemporary art space opened in 2006 by townies Brendt Berger and Maria Cocchiarelli, who envisioned an institution with a collection supplied by artist friends, with an egalitarian and inclusive policy. Does this mean Walsenburg could become the next Trinidad? With the town part of the newly designated La Veta Creative District, it’s a possibility.

museumoffriends.org

Best Immersive Roller Skating Experience

Rainbow Dome

Artists Frankie Toan and Therin Zimmerman were far from experienced skaters when they began dreaming up plans for a fun, friendly and immersive roller-skating experience open to folks of all ages and gender preferences. But that didn't stop them from building their dream business, Rainbow Dome, up from rock bottom, opening a warehouse, ordering dozens of rental skates and creating artful props. After a successful pop-up test run last fall, the two have been hosting monthly zodiac-themed events since January while they continue to look for a permanent home for the Rainbow Dome. Have they learned to skate? We don't know, but they've become very good at directing traffic.

rainbowdome.com

Best Immersive Experience

Meow Wolf

Best Immersive Experience
Evan Semón

The long-anticipated Meow Wolf launched in Denver last September, opening the doors to its lore-filled Convergence Station. The space is a psychedelic playground, with multiple "universes" to explore that are brimming with detailed, stunning, interactive works made by both local and national artists. Pair those with the hilarious walking characters that Meow Wolf has meandering throughout the rooms, such as Sid the Psychic (as at a Renaissance fair, they always stay in character), and you've got a full-on trippy experience awaiting you. Meow Wolf has also started offering adult-only nights, in case you'd like to avoid both energetic kids and crying toddlers.

Best Installation at Meow Wolf

Mex Robots at Eemia

When you enter the icy, cavernous world of Eemia, you'll see two throne-like structures in the shape of robots. Not only can you pose for pics there, but you'll be given access to an array of controls, knobs and handles that if maneuvered a certain way create a wormhole vortex in the normally star-filled sky above. At Convergence Station, the sky is never the limit.

