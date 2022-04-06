Coda Signature is mostly known for gourmet-infused chocolate bars and fruit gummies, but the Boulder company also makes some of Colorado's best cannabis self-care products. Bath bombs infused with 15 milligrams of THC and CBD, as well as ingredients like lavender, sweet marjoram or patchouli kick-start a session of extreme relaxation, and might even give you an edibles-like high the longer sit you in the tub. Coda also sells a muscle salve with THC, CBD and CBG, and skin salve with THC, CBD and CBC, combining around 800 milligrams of cannabinoids in total for the fullest effect on your body. The salve won't get you high, and is purely for health and wellness purposes, but consider yourself warned with the bath bombs: Those things can be very much dual-use.codasignature.com