We often forget that most of the population doesn't eat weed on the regular, and that doses of 5 milligrams of THC or lower are a good thing. Such serving sizes are difficult to come by in dispensaries, however, where most edibles are split into 10-milligram pieces — but maybe you'll get Lucky. The Denver edibles manufacturer's low-dose mints and tarts, sold in packs of fifty 2-milligram servings of THC, are a safe starting point for new users and an effective delivery for microdosing. Building off the popularity of the products, Lucky has also released 2-milligram tarts with cannabinoids like CBD and CBG for a more specific effect that doesn't include getting baked, whether it's for a microdose in the morning or after a long run.luckyedibles.com