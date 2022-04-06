Yes, Colorado's best new strain is grown by a company that specializes in extraction. It's not our fault that Green Dot Labs has been pushing out some excitingly dank flower, though. Garlic Banger and Lemon Butter Rum, two other Green Dot strains released in 2021, could easily have won this award, too, but then we encountered the alien Froot. Part of a series of fruit-forward strains, the first entry, Blue Froot, smells and smokes like a slice of blueberry cheesecake, and we're not just saying that in a weed-dealer sort of way. Whiffs of cream cheese and blueberry syrup ooze out of each jar and stick to your lips like butter. Let's hope this stays in season for a while.greendotlabs.com