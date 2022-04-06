Sea salt, caramel and cheddar cheese versions of Sweet Mary Jane infused popcorn are a perfect fit for movie night (or re-creating a Christmas tin), but you can't go wrong with any one of the three. Each box is infused with 10 milligrams of THC and 100 milligrams of CBD, setting the table for one cozy night on the couch. The cannabis extract is virtually unnoticeable, and Sweet Mary Jane uses only mushroom popcorn (the brain-shaped stuff), so you don't need to worry about a dusty mixture of kernels and cannabis extract at the bottom of the bag. This stuff is seriously good, so be careful, or you'll have 200 milligrams of CBD in you before you know it.sweetmaryjanebakery.com