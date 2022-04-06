With the Broncos adding star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Rockies snagging former Major League Baseball MVP Kris Bryant in free agency and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic making the case to earn his second MVP award in the National Basketball Association, things are looking up for Denver sports fans — and there's no better place to catch a game than at the city's most valuable sports bar. Blake Street Tavern has game sound in each of its many rooms, a menu that includes sports-bar comforts done expertly, and a full bar with friendly waitstaff around every corner. Whether you just want to casually catch a game or are searching for a spot to focus on your favorite, Blake Street scores.