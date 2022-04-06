Let's be clear: Denver is sorely lacking in bars and venues that are even hip-hop-friendly, let alone dedicated hip-hop clubs. The Venue hosts musical acts spanning many genres, but it takes the prize for welcoming local hip-hop stars and national acts alike. The northwest Denver spot, located in the corner of a strip mall, has brought underground favorites such as Westside Boogie, Kirko Bangz and Gangsta Boo (coming in July) to Denver's long-ignored hip-hop fans. But we love the Venue for giving some of Colorado's best rappers a stage to rock, including DNA Picasso, Forty $even and Rev. da IV. Keep an eye out for open mics and other talent showcases, where you just might find your new favorite MC.