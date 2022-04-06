Annoyed that Denver's street parking rates increased to $2 per hour this year? At least Pay by Phone can make your parking experience smoother. The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure started enabling Pay by Phone at meters across the city last year. The app's function is all in the name: Download it for free, find your parking zone and pay then and there. If you're not sure how long you might be, the app allows you to remotely add time. With Pay by Phone, there's no more digging for coins in your pockets — a good thing, because the quarters required to pay for a few hours these days might require a pack mule.