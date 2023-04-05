Best Country Venue

Considering that Taylor Swift is embarking on a tour that stops at the 76,000-capacity Empower Field, it's all the more impressive that the Grizzly Rose provided her a platform years ago, when she was less pop and more country. The venue has been Denver's country-music stalwart since it opened in 1989, and consistently hosts five boot-stomping events a week, including concerts from both local and national country bands, with Denver-based acts allotted several nights a week to allow for a residency of sorts. The Grizzly Rose is pure honky-tonk, with not one, but two mechanical bulls, a 2,500-square-foot raised dance floor, a pool room with five tables, an indoor smoking area and line-dancing classes — so pull on your dancing boots and mosey on down.